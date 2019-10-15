paysafecard Launches in Iceland

Paysafe's leading online prepaid payment provider now available in 49th country and across all of Northern Europe

VIENNA, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- paysafecard, an eCash market leader and part of global payments provider Paysafe, continues to strengthen its presence in Europe and is now also available in Iceland.

As Europe's northernmost country, Iceland has around 344,000 inhabitants which represent a comparatively young society as a third of all citizens are under 25 years of age. Iceland has an internet usage rate of 98% and a high mobile penetration rate at 121%.[1] As such, Iceland represents a highly digital and networked population – an ideal environment for paysafecard as a digital payment method which enables consumers to make safe and convenient cash payments online.

paysafecard is launching in Iceland with sales partner Basko verslanir (10-11 , Kvikk on the go and Kvosin). Negotiations with other distribution partners are already in progress. paysafecard is offered in four denominations (1,500, 3,000, 6,000 and 12,000 Icelandic krona, 1 euro equates to around 135 krona).

Udo Müller, CEO of paysafecard, comments on the launch in Iceland: "Iceland is one of the most digitally penetrated societies in the world, with high growth potential and a high affinity for innovation. paysafecard is bringing its global experience of secure and easy-to-use prepaid solutions to Iceland, representing the final step in making our solution available across the whole of Northern Europe."

Sigurður Karlsson, Managing Director at Basko verslanir, adds: "paysafecard will provide users in Iceland with a secure and convenient payment method that has been tried and tested in dozens of markets worldwide. It removes the reliance on bank accounts and credit cards for online shoppers and offers direct access to many international online services in the area of digital entertainment such as gaming and esports. We see tremendous potential for paysafecard and look forward to a successful cooperation."

[1] Source: CIA World Factbook

About paysafecard

paysafecard, market leader in online prepaid payment solutions, was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vienna. paysafecard is part of the international Paysafe Group, which provides a broad portfolio of innovative payment solutions and services. paysafecard offers prepaid and online cash solutions under the brands paysafecard, my paysafecard, paysafecard Mastercard® and Paysafecash. Available in over 650,000 sales outlets in almost 50 countries, paysafecard enables simple and secure online transactions with cash. By using a 16-digit paysafecard PIN, customers do not need an account or credit card to pay on the Internet, protecting their confidential financial information. In 2018, paysafecard developed Paysafecash, with which customers can shop online first and then pay securely for their purchases with cash offline at the next payment point. Paysafecash is already available in almost 30 countries. In 2018, paysafecard reached a transaction volume of more than 3 billion euros. www.paysafecard.com

About Paysafe

Paysafe Group (Paysafe) is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing and online cash solutions.

With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over U.S. $85 billion, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world.

Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

Visit us at www.paysafe.com.

