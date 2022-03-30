Payroll Software Specialists Intelligo Release The Irish Payroll Report 2022

DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligo, the payroll software and services company behind the award-winning payroll solution MegaPay, has released The Irish Payroll Report 2022. A rich source of insight into payroll operations across Ireland, this inaugural report was made possible through collaboration with Irish payroll professionals and the Irish Payroll Association (IPASS).

The report shines a light on payroll as a professional practice, uncovering some of the key trends and challenges faced by the payroll community, particularly given demands stemming from the pandemic, looming gender pay gap reporting requirements, and pending changes to statutory sick pay (SSP) regulations. It also offers insights into areas of risk and opportunity for business and finance leaders seeking to gain an advantage through more strategic payroll operations.

Completed in March 2022, the report is available for download here on the Intelligo website. Insights gleaned from the report will also be distributed through web posts, e-zine articles and social media platforms. While focusing on Ireland, the report will be of interest to payroll teams in neighbouring jurisdictions such as the UK and EU countries, as well as global firms which run, or plan to run, payrolls in Ireland.

Intelligo Co-Founder and Director, Padraig Gill, thanked the payroll community for its support:

"I'd like to personally thank the Irish payroll community for participating in the survey that led to the release of The Irish Payroll Report 2022. Enthusiastic help from these payroll professionals helped provide us with a greater understanding of payroll in the post-Covid world."

He went on to encourage people to consider the payroll profession:

"Working in payroll makes for an enjoyable and challenging career. Payroll professionals play a fundamental role in business success and are key in ensuring employee satisfaction and engagement."

