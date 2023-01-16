Payment Processing Solutions Market Size to Reach USD 150.21 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The payment processing solutions market size reached USD 46.81 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising government initiatives to promote digital transactions are the key factor driving market revenue growth.

The payment processing solutions market has been growing rapidly in recent years which enables secure and efficient processing of digital transactions. The market includes a wide range of solutions, including payment gateways, mobile Point-Of-Sale (POS) systems, and digital wallets, that help businesses and individuals to process digital transactions securely and efficiently. The market is driven by a number of factors, including increasing adoption of e-commerce and online shopping, growing use of mobile devices, and government initiatives to promote digital transactions. Additionally, increasing demand for payment security and fraud prevention measures are also a key driver for the revenue growth of the market.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1551

Drivers:

Government initiatives to promote digital transactions, such as cashless campaigns and digital payment infrastructure development increase the overall demand for digital payment methods and payment processing solutions. This leads to revenue growth for the payment processing solutions market as more businesses and individuals adopt these digital payment methods and require the use of payment processors to facilitate transactions. Governments of various countries across the globe have been taking various initiatives to promote digital transactions in recent years. For example, The Chinese government has been promoting the use of digital payment methods, such as mobile payments, as part of its cashless society campaign. This campaign aims to reduce the use of cash and increase the efficiency of transactions.

In China, most people have become accustomed to making payments through their mobile phones. As of the end of 2021, around 64% of the total population, or 903.6 million people, have used mobile payments. In India, the digital India program of government aims to transform India into a digitally advanced society and economy. One of its main priorities of it is to promote digital payments and make digital payment services accessible to all segments of the population. Additionally, government initiatives provide financial incentives for businesses to adopt digital payment methods, which is further supporting the revenue growth of the market.

Restraints:

One of the main restraining factors in the payment processing solutions market is the lack of standardization and interoperability. Despite the increasing adoption of digital payments, there are still many different payment methods and systems in use, which can make it difficult for businesses to accept multiple forms of payment. Additionally, different payment processors may have different technical requirements, making it difficult for businesses to integrate multiple payment processors into their systems.

Another restraint factor is the lack of trust among consumers and businesses in online transactions, which is mainly due to security concerns and fear of fraud. Many consumers and businesses are still hesitant to use digital payment methods, particularly online transactions, due to concerns about the security of their financial information. All these factors are expected to restrain the revenue growth of the market.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1551

Growth Projections:

The payment processing solutions market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 46.81 Billion in 2021 to USD 150.21 Billion in 2030. Growing development of Peer-to-Peer (P2P) payment apps is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The development of Peer-to-Peer (P2P) payment apps has helped boost the revenue growth of the payment processing solutions Market. P2P payment apps make it easy for individuals to send and receive money digitally, which has led to an increase in the overall adoption of digital payments. As more people use P2P payment apps, there is an increased demand for payment processing solutions to facilitate these transactions. In recent years, there is also a growing trend to use a digital wallet. In June 2022, Meta, a platform focused on the metaverse, introduced a new digital wallet called Meta Pay, which is a rebrand of the former Facebook Pay service. The wallet will have the same capabilities as Facebook Pay but will be designed to be a universal method of paying for goods and services using digital identities within the metaverse.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are PayPal Holdings Inc., Global Payments Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Wirecard, PayU, Adyen, Visa Inc., Stripe, Inc., Mastercard Inc., Alibaba Group, Google, PhonePe, Amazon, and Paysafe Group.

On 12 October 2022 , Deutsche Bank and Fiserv, a leading company in payments and financial technology, jointly introduced Vert, a comprehensive payment and banking services provider for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs). Vert is the only provider in Germany that combines payment acceptance, processing, and traditional banking solutions, meeting the need for an integrated offering and making it easier for merchants of all sizes to access innovative products. Vert also offers next-day payouts, giving merchants faster access to their funds.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/payment-processing-solutions-market

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 46.81 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 13.9 % Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 150.21 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019–2020 Forecast period 2022–2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Payment method, deployment, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled PayPal Holdings Inc., Global Payments Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Wirecard, PayU, Adyen, Visa Inc., Stripe, Inc., Mastercard Inc., Alibaba Group, Google, PhonePe, Amazon, and Paysafe Group Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1551

Emergen Research has segmented global payment processing solutions market on the basis of payment method, deployment, end-use, and region:

Payment Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Credit Card



Debit Card



E-wallet



Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud



On-Premises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

BFSI



Government and Utilities



Retail and eCommerce



IT and Telecom



Media and Entertainment



Healthcare



Travel and Hospitality



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





Benelux





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Perimeter Defense System Market, By Type (Infrared Contrast, Laser Beam, Electric Fence, Microwave Contrast, Leaky Cable, Tension Fence, and Vibration Cable), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Electrocardiogram Cables and Lead Wires Market, By Product Type, By Material Type, By Usability Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market, By Technology Type, By Animal Type, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market, By Product (Endoscopes, Visualization Systems, and Others), By Procedure (Biliary Dilation and Pancreatic Duct Stenting), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Failure Analysis Market, By Equipment (Optical Microscope, SEM, TEM, SPM, FIB System, Dual Beam System, Others), By Technology (EDX, SIMS, BIM, RIE, Others), By Application (Electronics & Semiconductor, Industrial Science, Material Science, Bioscience), By Region Forecast to 2030

Stentless Bioprostheses Market By Type (Xenograft, Allograft and Autograft), By Application (Aortic, Bicuspid, Tricuspid, Pulmonary and Endobronchial), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Turret System Market, By Platform (Land, Airborne, and Naval), By Type (Manned and Unmanned), By Component (Turret Drive, Turret Control System, and Stabilization Unit), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Natural Language Processing Market By Component (Solutions and Services), By Type (Rule-Based, Statistical, and Hybrid), By Application, By Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-payment-processing-solutions-market

Trending Titles LiDAR Market | Metaverse Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Emergen Research