Payment Gateway Market to Reach $98.2 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 17.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in transaction data and increase in utilization of different online payment methods such as internet banking, credit cards, debit cards, and mobile wallets drive the growth of the global payment gateway market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Payment Gateway Market by Type (Hosted, Non Hosted), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise), by End-use (Travel and Hospitality, BFSI, Retail and Ecommerce, Media and Entertainment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global payment gateway industry generated $22.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $98.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, competitive scenario, and value chain to help market players, investors, and startups in gaining insights about market conditions and take necessary steps for the future.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in transaction data and increase in utilization of different online payment methods such as internet banking, credit cards, debit cards, and mobile wallets drive the growth of the global payment gateway market. However, privacy & security issues and surge in online frauds pose a big threat to the market growth. On the other hand, increase in investments in advanced technologies by market players and increase in popularity and accessibility of high-speed internet present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Pandemic

In order to reduce the possibility of cross-contamination, people, businesses, and organization preferred online transactions over cash. This led to rise in online transactions and digital payments. Owing to this, the demand for payment gateways surged considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, consumer-to-business transactions and electronic peer-to-peer payment increased considerably. This popularity, in turn, increased the revenue for payment gateway providers.

The trend of online shopping gained momentum during the pandemic. This was due to the closure of physical stores, supermarkets, shopping malls, and other stores with lockdown restrictions in place. With increase in online shopping, people preferred to pay online for shopped items, which, in turn, raised the utilization of payment gateways.

The demand for payment gateway is expected to continue to rise post-pandemic as people begin to prefer online transactions and digital payments over cash transactions.

The hosted segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on type, the hosted segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global payment gateway market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to its ease in utilization with plug-and-play plugins for e-commerce stores, fraud management, multiple payment options, and others. However, non-hosted segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2030, owing to the complete control of merchants over the customer experience as customers will be able to complete the checkout process on the web page.

The large enterprise segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global payment gateway industry, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to availability of various payment gateway services with international payment options, hassle-free reconciliation, and multiple payment modes. However, the small and medium enterprise segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.9% from 2022 to 2030. This is attributed to high success rate of transactions, affordable charges, and ease in growth tracking.

The BFSI segment to maintain its lead status by 2030

Based on end use, the BFSI segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global payment gateway market, and is expected to maintain its lead status by 2030. This is due to rise in popularity of digital transactions for exploring new business opportunities and surge in user base in the sector. However, the travel and hospitality segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.9% from 2022 to 2030, owing to availability of security, simplicity, and convenience carrying out transactions for online bookings.

Asia-Pacific to offer lucrative opportunities

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global ransomware protection market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in cross-border payment services provided by top payment service providers such as PayPal, Stripe, Payoneer, and others. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Visa Inc.

STRIPE

Amazon.com Inc.

FIS(Worldpay)

MASTERCARD

PayU

BitPay, Inc.

FISERV, Inc.(BluePay)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

