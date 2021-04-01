Payescape Announces New Partnership with UKG

BALLYMONEY, Northern Ireland, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Payescape is excited to announce a new partnership with UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) to provide industry-leading, integrated workforce management solutions for Payescape clients, to enhance employee engagement and provide best-in-class time and attendance technology to small and mid-sized organisations in the U.K.

Under the brand Timescape powered by UKG, Payescape clients will enjoy the benefits of UKG Ready (formerly Kronos Workforce Ready) which offers a flexible and seamless time management solution for SME teams who can leverage payroll and time in an integrated solution to deliver a modern, personalised experience that increases efficiency and simplifies compliance.

"The ever-changing world of work is becoming more complex and organisations are juggling all aspects of the employee lifecycle from pre-hire to retire — including the important moments that matter in between," said Nicole Bello, group vice president, EMEA, UKG. "Our partnership with Payescape will broaden the reach of UKG Ready — via the brand name Timescape — to organisations in the U.K. and enable them to achieve elevated employee engagement, satisfied customers, and better business results."

John Borland, managing director of Payescape said "Timescape will allow our client's employees to enjoy a modern and effective workforce management technology experience from clocking into their shift, to viewing their payslip,". "Our partnership with UKG will give our clients the tools to control their staff costs and technology they need to manage their businesses more effectively.'

