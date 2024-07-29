PayerMax Boosts Saudi Mobile Gaming Payments: Empowering the Thriving Esports Ecosystem

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports has introduced a new form of entertainment in Saudi Arabia, particularly for the younger generation who are avid gamers. As the inaugural Esports World Cup kicks off in Riyadh, PayerMax, a leading global payments solutions provider, reaffirms its commitment to empowering innovation in Saudi Arabia's mobile gaming industry.

mobile games

Saudi Arabia boasts a staggering mobile gaming market valued at $1.8 billion, representing a massive 45% share of the entire Middle East and North Africa region. With nearly two-thirds (67%) of the population being gamers, this presents a golden opportunity for both local and international game developers.

The globalization and upgrading of the game industry is a systematic project, and the major game companies face a highly heterogeneous global market, and the problems they encounter are often diverse. In this context, finding a partner that can provide one-stop solutions and rich service content is becoming more and more important for game companies.

PayerMax's Role in the Ecosystem

As the very first Asian fintech company to participate in the Regional Headquarters Program (RHQ) and obtain an RHQ license in Saudi Arabia, PayerMax recognizes the crucial role secure and convenient payment solutions play in the booming mobile gaming landscape. PayerMax offers tailored payment solutions for different use scenarios, like in-app purchases, game webshop top-ups, micro incentives, and more, supporting both mobile game developers and passionate Saudi gamers.

"The thriving Esports scene in Saudi Arabia showcases the immense potential of the mobile gaming industry," says Wanghu, Co-founder at PayerMax. "PayerMax is proud to be a part of this exciting ecosystem. Our innovative payment solutions empower gaming developers to create exceptional gaming experiences while ensuring a smooth and secure experience for gamers in Saudi."

PayerMax provided payment marketing campaign support during an in-app event for a popular game app, helping the developer achieve double the transaction volume and paying users during the event, as well as a year-on-year increase in the use of specific payment methods. Transaction volume increased by 153%, the number of successful orders increased by 180%.

Payment and Security Solutions

Among Saudi gamers, 32% are average spenders on mobile games and 12% are big spenders. The average revenue per user (ARPU) in the Mobile Games market is projected to be US$85.47 in 2024. Payment platforms need regionally targeted risk control strategies for both game companies and end users.

Fraud payments occur occasionally. PayerMax employs a proprietary real-time anti-fraud system to detect abnormal payment behavior, prevent fraud, and block suspicious transactions through phone alerts and other means. During the trading process, the transaction data is also analyzed in real time through machine learning models and strategies to intercept risky trades.

By streamlining the payment process, PayerMax helps unlock the full potential of the Saudi mobile gaming market, fostering a more vibrant and competitive environment for developers, and contributing to the growth of the Esports scene within the Kingdom.

About PayerMax

PayerMax is a fintech company deeply rooted in emerging markets with a global business footprint. It is committed to delivering professional omni-method global payment solutions. PayerMax's business operations span across 150 countries and regions worldwide, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. This extensive network supports a wide range of over 600 payment methods, more than 70 transaction currencies, and over 20 local languages, catering to diverse global user payment preferences. Headquartered in Singapore, PayerMax has established more than 10 local offices in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, Shanghai (China), and Hong Kong (China).

For more information, please visit www.payermax.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2462075/shutterstock_2179574079.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414800/4813609/PayerMax_Logo.jpg