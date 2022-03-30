Pay-per-View (TVoD) Market Size Worth $13.25 Billion by 2028 - Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Pay-per-View (TVoD) Market size is expected to reach USD 13.25 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth can be attributed to the availability of high-speed data networks and the increasing adoption of smartphones with advanced functionalities. Additionally, rising per capita income and increasing purchasing power are the driving forces in this market.

Pay-per-View (TVoD) Market Report Highlights

North America is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The presence of well-established brands and manufacturers is one of the key factors supporting the regional market growth.

The one-time access type segment held the largest revenue share of more than 65.0% in 2020. In this type, subscribers are allowed to pay for the content and view it once. The premium quality content such as movies and sports is provided to subscribers.

The media and entertainment vertical segment is expected to register the second-highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. The growth is due to the factors such as the availability of high-speed internet connectivity and the rising adoption of smartphones.

Pay-per-View (TVoD) Market Growth & Trends

The one-time access type segment held the largest revenue share of more than 65.0% in 2020. In this type, subscribers are allowed to pay for the content and view it once. The premium quality content such as movies and sports are provided to the subscribers. Citizens prefer to watch the premium videos live for entertainment. Content providers charge subscribers to access the content for a limited time period as per usage. Along with sports events, educational, motivational, and exercise-related workshops by experts are increasing across the globe. These types of workshops require minimum set up and the total cost is also very less. This is, in turn, increasing the popularity of the segment.

The media and entertainment vertical segment is expected to register the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is due to factors such as the availability of high-speed internet connectivity and the rising adoption of smartphones. Popular TV shows and movies are being watched for entertainment purposes by individuals. Moreover, rising investments to improve the Pay-per-View infrastructure are expected to play a significant role in developing the media and entertainment vertical.

North America held the largest revenue share of more than 35.0% in 2020. The U.S. is positively contributing to the growth of the regional market. The presence of well-established vendors is one of the key factors supporting the market growth. The U.S. is one of the promising countries to launch new technology in terms of infrastructure and advanced network, which helps to transfer video content in a simple and the fastest way. Additionally, supportive digital policies by the government are contributing to the market demand.

Read synopsis or request for a free sample of market research report, "Pay-per-View (TVoD) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (One-time Access, Permanent Access), By Vertical (Sports, Media & Entertainment, Education & Research), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", published by Million Insights.

Pay-per-View (TVoD) Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global Pay-per-View market on the basis of type, vertical, and region:

Pay-per-View (TVoD) Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

One-time Access

Permanent Access

Pay-per-View (TVoD) Market - Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Sports

Media & Entertainment

Education & Research

Others

Pay-per-View (TVoD) Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players of Pay-per-View (TVoD) Market

Amazon.com, Inc

The Walt Disney Company

Netflix

Apple Inc.

iQIYI International

Hulu, LLC

EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC

Alphabet Inc.

Muvi LLC

Browse more Research Reports published by Million Insights

Video Downloads Market - The global video downloads market size is expected to reach USD 6.76 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing adoption of smartphones, rising utilization of video-based solutions and services by individuals, and rising coverage of high-speed wireless networks. Additionally, the rising per capita income and the increasing purchasing power are the driving forces in this market.

The global video downloads market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2021 to 2028. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing adoption of smartphones, rising utilization of video-based solutions and services by individuals, and rising coverage of high-speed wireless networks. Additionally, the rising per capita income and the increasing purchasing power are the driving forces in this market. Music Downloads Market - The global music downloads market size is expected to reach USD 855.7 million in 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of -4.7% from 2021 to 2028. The market is expected to witness growth due to the driving factors such as individuals focusing on convenience for accessing audio content anytime and anywhere, availability of high-speed data networks, and rising adoption of mobile devices. Additionally, the rising per capita income and the increasing purchasing power are the driving forces in this market.

- The global music downloads market size is expected to reach in 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of -4.7% from 2021 to 2028. The market is expected to witness growth due to the driving factors such as individuals focusing on convenience for accessing audio content anytime and anywhere, availability of high-speed data networks, and rising adoption of mobile devices. Additionally, the rising per capita income and the increasing purchasing power are the driving forces in this market. Music App Market - The global music app market size is expected to reach USD 17.10 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Million Insights. The market growth is owing to the growing penetration of 5G services across the globe. Rapidly growing demand for an OTT music platform across the globe is bolstering the market growth.

Explore Snapshots by Million Insights, for industry specific reports that provide real-time market trends and forecasts, by condensing the integral elements from our industry reports into bite-sized paragraphs, charts, and tables.

Access More Snapshot Reports and Press Releases.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. We have a comprehensive marketplace, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights