Pavilion's Enhancement of Flash Storage Performance Via the Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan

"Unlike conventional storage arrays that have two flash storage controllers each Pavilion HyperParallel Flash Array has up to 20 controllers which can support up to 72 NVMe SSDs in 4 RU," said Varun Babu, senior research analyst, Tech Vision, Frost & Sullivan. "It also performs data management using thin provisioning, snapshots, and clones that provide true performance without unnecessary proprietary drivers or the software burdening the host. The NVMe-oF technology leverages a high-speed switching interconnect for linking, computing, and storing data, similar to traditional direct attached storage (DAS). This storage architecture is defined as rack-scale flash, with NVMe providing end-to-end fabric connectivity for shared storage, and it is designed to use both present and future memory-class media."

The Pavilion Data Systems storage platform enables extremely high-performance, high-density storage but with the economic and operational benefits of shared storage, making it an improvement on traditional All-Flash arrays, especially in spaces such as data centers. For example, it can scale up to 20 storage controllers to support up to 2 petabytes of capacity in a 4U footprint. Furthermore, the company's OpenChoice Storage business model allows it to scale applications for its customers. It helps customers restore and upgrade their storage media-on-demand cost-effectively, based on their application needs, budgets, and technology availability.

Pavilion Data has filed over 20 patents worldwide related to flash storage server architecture, minimized data read latency for SSDs, and remote access of SSDs. It has also developed a patented configurable storage system architecture and processes that can integrate with different network fabrics to address more applications with increased performance and functionality.

"Pavilion Data Systems' NVMe-oF technology is well suited to address future Internet of Things (IoT) needs by analyzing, processing, and achieving the maximum performance density in storing petabytes of data cost-effectively," noted Varun Babu. "Its ability to reduce operational problems for parallel applications such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and deep learning and to integrate with existing facilities to enhance and streamline applications across a wide range of industries is rapidly establishing Pavilion Data Systems as the market standard."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kristen Moore

P: 210.247.3823

E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About Pavilion Data Systems, Inc.

Pavilion shatters customer expectations and resulting organizational outcomes by revolutionizing data processing for modern AI/ML, HPC, Analytics, Enterprise Edge, and other data-driven applications. The Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform, powered by Pavilion HyperOS, delivers unmatched performance and density, ultra-low latency, unlimited scalability, and flexibility, providing customers unprecedented choice and control. Learn why Fortune 500 companies and federal government agencies choose Pavilion. Visit www.pavilion.io or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan