Paul Dimitruk joins Hakluyt's board of directors

Paul is based in Boston, and has almost four decades of investment and business leadership experience. In 2001, he co-founded Partners Capital Investment Group, a global outsourced investment office for endowments, foundations and distinguished private investors. The firm advises on over $48 billion of assets. Paul was chairman of Partners Capital from 2001 to 2020, and is now the senior partner of the firm. He was previously chairman and CEO of Pareto Partners, an institutional investment manager; and a partner and member of the executive committee of Investcorp, the global private equity and alternatives investment firm.

Paul is a trustee of the United States Naval War College Foundation, a member of BENS (Business Executives for National Security), and a member of the advisory board of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He is also the co-founder and former chairman of the Navy SEAL Foundation New England, and a member of the Private Sector Advisory Group to the Department of Homeland Security.

Hakluyt's directors govern the business and support its growth. The board is chaired by Lord Paul Deighton KBE, who is also chairman of Heathrow Airport and The Economist Group. He previously served as chief executive of the London Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, said: "I am extremely proud that Paul Dimitruk is joining our board of directors. His outstanding experience as an adviser, investor and business leader will be enormously valuable as we develop our company and continue to expand around the world. It is an honour to have him as part of our team."

Lord Deighton added: "It is a privilege to welcome Paul to the Hakluyt board. He brings a wealth of experience from Partners Capital and before, and we are all looking forward to drawing on his judgement and expertise. I am sure he will make a significant contribution to the firm over the coming years."

Paul Dimitruk commented: "I'm delighted to be joining Hakluyt's board of directors at such an exciting time for the business, as it expands globally. I have long been impressed by the team at Hakluyt, and the strategic advice they provide is of the highest quality. I am very much looking forward to working with them and supporting their continued success."

Paul Dimitruk's appointment to the Hakluyt board of directors is effective immediately.

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the company, please visit www.hakluytandco.com .

The other members of Hakluyt's board of directors are:

The Lord Deighton KBE (Chairman)

Chairman of Heathrow Airport and The Economist Group

Varun Chandra (Managing Partner, Hakluyt)

Les Fagen (Non-Executive Director)

Former Partner, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

Jean Tomlin OBE (Non-Executive Director)

Non-Executive Director, Capri Holdings

Nick Barnes (Partner, Hakluyt)

Holly Morrow (Partner, Hakluyt)

