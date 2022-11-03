Pattern Insurance welcomes Ido Hertz as VP of Products

The former Agoda Head of International Travel Recovery Products will accelerate product innovation at the insurtech

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Insurtech MGA, Pattern, is delighted to announce Ido Hertz has joined the Tel Aviv office as VP of Products, as it continues its rapid growth in the global embedded insurance market.

Ido Hertz brings more than 20 years of experience in the tech industry to the role, where he will oversee the company's product vision, strategy, and execution.

Most recently, Ido was based in Asia as the Head of International Travel Recovery Products for Agoda, where he spearheaded company-wide initiatives and addressed the changing needs of travelers during the pandemic.

"My breadth of product experience from telecom, consumer goods and IT, as well as travel, means I can bring real innovation to Pattern as VP of Products," shares Hertz. "I have closely followed Pattern's impressive growth as a comprehensive embedded insurance solution. I look forward to working with the team to reshape the future of insurance and travel in a new exciting way."

Meitav Harpaz, CEO and Co-Founder of Pattern, adds, "Ido is a fantastic addition to our growing team. His expertise in product management makes him the perfect fit to drive our next phase of innovation. Pattern's vision is to protect consumers' purchases and co-create personalized insurance offerings, seamlessly integrating into the customer journey. I know Ido can help us achieve this on an even larger scale."

Pattern Insurance is a fast-growing global InsurTech MGA that empowers online travel, recreation, and events companies to design, build and distribute innovative insurance offerings seamlessly in their customer journey. Pattern leverages emerging technology and data to create an amazing customer experience. Pattern works to eliminate all the reasons insurance gets a bad reputation. Pattern operates globally with offices in Silicon Valley, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv. Their products are integrated into leading brands, including Amadeus, Lastminute.com, Liknoss, Gulliver, Invia, Issta and Variety Cruises.

