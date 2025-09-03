PATRICK MAHOMES JOINS HUBLOT'S ELITE

HUBLOT ANNOUNCES NFL SUPERSTAR PATRICK MAHOMES AS A BRAND AMBASSADOR, BRINGING HIS RECORD-BREAKING LEGACY TO THE WORLD OF HIGH-END WATCHMAKING

NYON, Switzerland, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hublot, the Luxury Swiss watchmaker renowned for its bold designs and unparalleled craftsmanship, is pleased to announce three-time Super Bowl Champion and Quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes as its newest brand ambassador. As one of the most disruptive and dynamic figures in modern sports, Mahomes embodies the spirit of innovation and excellence that Hublot celebrates around its timepieces and partnerships.

Patrick Mahomes said, "Partnering with Hublot is an honor—it's a brand that understands the value of timeliness, precision, and also performance. I'm proud to be a part of a legacy that was built on mastering time with style"

A Game Changer in the World of Sports

Known for his exceptional athleticism and ability to perform under pressure, Mahomes has already broken multiple records and led his team to historic victories, including three Super Bowl championships and two-time MVP honors, to name a few. His innovative playing style and leadership on and off the field have redefined the quarterback position, making him a true game changer in the world of sports.

Much like Hublot, Patrick Mahomes redefines precision and performance—challenging norms and pushing boundaries with every throw, every game, and every season. He is the only quarterback in history to throw for over 5,000 yards in both college and the NFL in a single season. Mahomes reached 300 career touchdown passes faster than any quarterback in league history, holds the record for the most total yards in a single NFL season, and became the youngest QB to start in four Super Bowls. With three Super Bowl titles and two league MVPs already to his name, Mahomes isn't just playing the game—he's transforming it. His relentless pursuit of greatness aligns seamlessly with Hublot's commitment to performance, culture, and style. Mahomes embodies passionate singularity—a rare fusion of talent, vision, and unyielding ambition that sets him apart as one of the most electrifying athletes of his generation. Beyond his athletic achievements, he shares a deep appreciation for the art of horology, innovation, and staying ahead of the curve, making this collaboration a natural and powerful match.

Excellence and Record-Breaking Ambition

Hublot has long been associated with excellence in the world of sports, having collaborated with some of the greatest athletes of all time, including Usain Bolt, Novak Djokovic, Kylian Mbappé, amongst others. Together, Mahomes and Hublot will continue to break records, inspire greatness, and elevate the standard of what it means to be the best both on and off the field.

"There are good players. Great players. And then, there's Patrick Mahomes! Patrick is a true champion who represents everything that Hublot stands for. He is a leader, he has a vision, he brought a new style of playing for the beauty of the game, all of this with confidence, passion and instinct. At Hublot we recognize that mindset: a relentless pursuit of excellence, the courage to take risks and do it differently than others, and the dedication to continually break new ground. I have no doubt we're up to great things next to Patrick and I can't wait that together we will inspire billions around the world" stated Julien Tornare, Hublot CEO.

Discover the video here: https://youtu.be/d-PiayNN0tM

HUBLOT

In 1980 and for the first time, a watch dared to put a gold case on a rubber strap, turning the luxury watch world upside down in the process. Named for the porthole-shaped bezel with its exposed screws, Hublot was born and with it, the Art of Fusion.

In 2005 the brand took this exercise in creative thinking to a new level with the Big Bang and its iconic design, size and layered construction case. That same year, Hublot received the Best Design award at the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève. Since then, spurred by this revolutionary mindset, the Big Bang has never stopped reinventing itself. The twenty-first century has its first watch Icon.

The concept of fusion is omnipresent, the guiding principle for every collection. Big Bang timepieces reshape the geometries of time; Classic Fusion balances boldness and restraint, while the Exceptional Timepieces overwrite expectations to create unprecedented horological objects. With its disruptive approach of challenging convention, Hublot's DNA is transcribed in the Unico, Meca-10 and tourbillon in-house movements, to add another tier of meaning to the Art of Fusion.

Alchemy is ingrained into Hublot and not just at La Manufacture. Magic can take place on a football pitch, producing partnerships with major events (UEFA Champions League and UEFA EuroTM). Sometimes it happens at a concert, a basketball match, an artistic performance or at a unique gastronomic experience with Hublot's family of starred Chefs. And so, the Hublot Vibes come to life, through shared moments of exaltation amongst the Hublotistas, its very own community of proud Hublot owners. The Art of Fusion goes beyond the tangible. It is a way of being, the Hublot way of life.

BIG BANG 20TH ANNIVERSARY – A CELEBRATION OF THE BIG BANG REVOLUTIONARY MINDSET

In 2005 the Big Bang marked the advent of a new era in watchmaking, more closely attuned than ever to the privileges of its name. Few timepieces have transformed contemporary watchmaking like the Big Bang. Twenty years after its launch, it remains the incarnation of a Manufacture that constantly pushes the boundaries of the unknown. Through exclusive materials and in-house movements, led by the Unico and the Meca-10, the Big Bang breaks with tradition - a notion it has never completely embraced. Singular for its bold aesthetic, plural for its versatility, this is the Big Bang.

HUBLOT: www.hublot.com

