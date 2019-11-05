Patients Turn to CBD for Comfort as Access Becomes More Widespread

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anxiety disorders are one of the most common mental illnesses in the U.S., affecting nearly 40 million adults, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. Anxiety disorders are highly treatable, yet only 36.9% of those suffering actually receive treatment. Generally, people with anxiety disorders are three to five times more likely to visit a doctor and six times more likely to be hospitalized for psychiatric disorders than those who do not suffer from anxiety disorders. Furthermore, the discrepancy between people who receive treatment and those who seek medical attention is alarming. Additionally, the cost of treatment and medical visits can become quite high, especially for people who lack access to adequate healthcare coverage. Typical low-cost treatments such as cognitive-behavioral therapy can cost roughly USD 100.00 or more per hour. Plus, some healthcare insurers do not provide coverage for certain medications, making it increasingly difficult for people suffering from anxiety to manage their conditions. Consequently, many people have decided to turn to CBD or cannabidiol to suppress their anxiety disorders. CBD is a derivative of cannabis, but unlike its marijuana counterpart, the compound does not cause psychotropic effects on the consumer. Instead, CBD offers a relaxing effect in addition to a handful of therapeutic benefits. As such, it is now commonly being used for health and wellness purposes, however, researchers have determined that CBD can also be used to alleviate more serious medical conditions. Notably, medical practitioners have prescribed CBD to patients to better manage symptoms associated with severe conditions such as cancer, chronic pain, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and epilepsy. In particular, the use of CBD to relieve anxiety has become increasingly popular due to the sheer number of people suffering from anxiety disorders. And as a result, the global cannabidiol market is expected to increase from USD 303 Million in 2018 to USD 2.28 Billion by 2025 while registering a CAGR of 33.5%, according to data compiled by QY Research. Smart Decision, Inc. (OTC: SDEC), HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO), Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTC: EMHTF) (TSX-V: EMH), Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTC: LHSIF) (CSE: LHS)

The human body has many different types of receptors that are attached to cells. CBD is thought to interact with CB1 and CB2 receptors, which are most commonly found throughout the central nervous system and the peripheral nervous system, respectively. Although the exact method of how CBD affects CB1 receptors in the brain isn't fully understood yet, researchers believe it may alter serotonin signals, according to Healthline. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that plays a vital role in mental health as low-levels of serotonin are commonly associated with people who suffer from depression. In some cases, not having enough serotonin can also cause anxiety. For generalized anxiety disorder, the National Institute on Drug Abuse noted that CBD has been shown to reduce anxiety in animals such as rats. Moreover, according to other studies, test subjects were observed having lower behavioral signs of anxiety. Additionally, their physiological symptoms of anxiety, such as increased heart rate, also improved. Furthermore, researchers have also discovered that CBD can be used to treat other forms of anxiety such as social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. In 2011, a study concluded that people suffering from social anxiety disorder experienced reduced anxiety levels. On the other hand, multiple recent studies have shown that CBD helped manage PTSD symptoms such as nightmares and the replaying of negative memories. However, despite ongoing advancements within the CBD marketspace, researchers have noted that there isn't enough evidence gathered from clinical trials of CBD to officially approve it as a medication for anxiety disorders. Regardless, consumers can simply purchase CBD-based products such as tinctures, beverages, topicals, and even flower at retailers and even online e-commerce platforms. "Evidence points toward a calming effect for CBD in the central nervous system. Interest in CBD as a treatment of a wide range of disorders has exploded, yet few clinical studies of CBD exist in the psychiatric literature," according to an abstract of a study published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine by researchers Scott Shannon, MD, Nicole Lewis, ND, Heather Lee, PA-C, and Shannon Hughes, PhD. "Cannabidiol may hold benefit for anxiety-related disorders."

Smart Decision, Inc. (OTC: SDEC) today announced breaking news that, "it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with LBC Bioscience Inc., a visionary in the CBD space.

'In recent weeks, we have been fortunate enough to sign Letters of Intent with some of the most respected brands in the CBD space. LBC Bioscience Inc. will also be at the forefront of the industry, while being able to provide our easy to use CBD algorithm for their client base. In addition, LBC Bioscience will be opening a retail store in Scottsdale, AZ before the end of the year. We're excited to have our algorithm tested in both their retail location and online store during the first quarter of 2020. We encourage potential customers to view their products on our site: https://cbdsmartdecision.com ', said Adam Green, CEO of Smart Decision, Inc.

Terms of the deal are not being disclosed at this time.

About Smart Decision Inc: Smart Decision Inc. has researched and is developing algorithms for the consumer and business LED Lighting and CBD markets. With their patent-pending "Smart Decision" algorithms, the confusion of selecting the right product(s), whether for LED or CBD, will be significantly reduced. Ultimately, Smart Decision Inc. believes that selecting the right product the first time, dramatically cuts down on product returns and creates of positive purchasing experience for the consumer.

About LBC Bioscience Inc: LBC Bioscience Inc. (LBC) is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesaling a full line of cannabidiol (CBD) based organic products including hemp drops, massage oils, pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep supplements, CBD edibles, anti-aging skin solutions and a full line of CBD infused supplements for your pets."

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) (TSX: HEXO) is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes prize-winning products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. and Newstrike Brands Ltd. recently announced that they had entered into a definitive arrangement agreement under which HEXO will acquire, by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act, all of Newstrike's issued and outstanding common shares in an all-share transaction valued at approximately USD 263 Million. The Transaction gives HEXO the capacity to produce approximately 150,000 kg of high-quality cannabis annually. The Transaction also provides HEXO access to four cutting-edge production campuses totalling close to 1.8 million sq. ft. of near-term cultivation space and diversified growing and production techniques. This is in addition to HEXO's 579,000 sq. ft. facility for a manufacturing and product development center of excellence in Belleville, Ontario. Combined, HEXO and Newstrike have established distribution agreements in 8 provinces including Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island, allowing broad consumer access to HEXO's products across Canada. Newstrike's licensed indoor facility provide HEXO with access to diversified growing techniques and positions HEXO for flexibility for international exports as global cannabis markets continue to open. "We're thrilled to welcome the Newstrike team into the HEXO family. Jay Wilgar (Chief Executive Officer of Newstrike) and his team have built incredible relationships, including teaming up with The Tragically Hip, and they share HEXO's vision of bringing exceptional branded cannabis experiences to adults everywhere," said Sebastien St-Louis, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of HEXO Corp. "With Newstrike, we're adding talented employees and infrastructure to take HEXO to the next level on our journey to become one of the largest cannabis companies in the world. We're extremely proud of our record of execution, and today are committing to achieving over USD 400 Million in net revenue in 2020."

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI) is a NASDAQ Global Select and TSX listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada.Organigram Holdings Inc. the parent company of Organigram Inc. recently announced that it had entered into an advance payment and purchase agreement with 703454 N.B. Inc. under which the Company will pre-fund hemp purchases to receive access to as much as 60,000 kilograms of dried hemp flower to be harvested in calendar 2019 for extraction into cannabidiol ("CBD") isolate. "Access to a large, consistent volume of CBD-producing hemp has become increasingly important as Canadians express their demand for CBD-rich products for use in both recreational and medical capacities," said Greg Engel, Chief Executive Officer, Organigram. "We've heard the call for CBD in the market and this agreement positions Organigram to meet that demand."

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQX: EMHTF) (TSX-V: EMH) is a Canadian licensed producer of cannabis products focused on differentiated, value-added product development for medical and adult-use customers supported by novel intellectual property, large-scale cultivation, extraction, and softgel encapsulation, as well as unique marketing and distribution channels. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. recently fulfilled its first shipment of premium cannabis products to the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) for the adult-use market. This first shipment consisted of Emerald's high potency SYNC 25 CBD oil and White Rhino cannabis flower, two of Emerald's best-selling products in other markets. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to serve customers in Nova Scotia," said Riaz Bandali, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald. "The NSLC was looking for popular cannabis products to broaden their offering. Our quality products provide the attributes they were looking for and having access to this new market further expands Emerald's distribution and adult-use consumer reach."

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCQX: LHSIF) (CSE: LHS) is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty Health Sciences Inc. recently opened its 17th dispensary in Panama City, Florida on September 3rd, 2019, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health. This is Liberty's first dispensary to open in Bay County. "We are delighted to inaugurate our 17th dispensary in this beautiful and historic Panama City location," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "Local officials have welcomed Liberty with open arms, and we are truly proud to assist in the economic recovery of one of Florida's uniquely historic cities, following the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. Our patients in the panhandle will now have an additional location where they can source their medicinal products as we continue our strong pursuit in scaling our Florida operations and extending our dispensary count. We are also on track to open three additional dispensaries in September, subject to Florida Department of Health approval."

