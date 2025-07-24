Patient Registry Software Market worth $3.61 billion by 2030 with 9.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Patient Registry Software Market, valued at US$2.06 billion in 2024 stood at US$2.25 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$3.61 billion by the end of the period. The robust growth in registry software solutions is driven by a focus on patient-centric care and value-based healthcare delivery. Due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness, the demand for public databases and cloud-based models is increasing. Government initiatives like the US CMS's Quality Payment Program and the EU's Horizon Health projects are accelerating adoption. Additionally, strategic partnerships and data modernization enhance interoperability and cross-platform sharing, fostering further innovation in this field.

By registry type, the patient registry software market is categorized by registry type into two main segments: disease registries and product registries. The disease registries segment includes various types such as diabetes registries, cardiovascular registries, cancer registries, rare disease registries, asthma registries, chronic kidney disease registries, and orthopaedic registries. There are also registries for other conditions, including ophthalmology, hemophilia, COVID-19, and neuromuscular diseases.

In 2025, the disease registries segment held the largest share of the patient registry software market. This dominance is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of chronic and rare diseases. According to Rare Diseases International (RDI), by 2025, over 300 million people worldwide will be living with a rare disease, which accounts for 3.5% to 5.9% of the global population. This rise in cases boosts the demand for disease registries, as they facilitate early diagnosis, enhance clinical research, and support the development of targeted therapies by providing structured, real-world data on chronic and rare disease populations.

By Deployment Model, Growth in this market segment can be mainly attributed to the reliability, accuracy, and clinical depth of the data recorded by healthcare professionals at the point of care. Hospitals, academic medical centers, and specialty clinics widely adopt these registries to capture structured patient information for outcome tracking, treatment benchmarking, and longitudinal studies. The increasing focus on evidence-based medicine, regulatory compliance, and quality reporting has driven the demand for provider-entered registries. Additionally, integration with electronic health record (EHR) systems allows for the automatic population of clinical fields, which enhances data quality and reduces administrative overhead. Leading registry initiatives, such as the American College of Cardiology's National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology's CancerLinQ, utilize site-based registries to provide national-level insights into disease trends, treatment effectiveness, and real-world patient outcomes.

By geography, The Asia Pacific patient registry software market is set to experience significant growth due to advancements in digital health infrastructure, increased clinical research, and rising government investments in healthcare IT, particularly in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea. For example, India launched a rare disease patient registry in January 2025 to improve diagnosis and care. In 2022, China's NMPA updated guidelines for medical device software registration, aiding market entry. With large patient populations and growing pharmaceutical R&D outsourcing, there is a high demand for real-world evidence and specific registries. Local regulatory reforms and enhanced collaborations are further driving adoption, making the Asia Pacific a key area for scalable, tech-enabled patient registry solutions.

The main companies operating in the patient registry software market include IBM (US), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (US), Health Catalyst Inc. (US), Oracle (US), UnitedHealth Group (US), Conduent Inc. (US), and Elekta (Sweden).

IBM (US)

IBM has established a strong presence in the global patient registry software market due to its advanced healthcare data management solutions. Its flagship platform, InfoSphere Master Data Management (MDM) for healthcare, is widely adopted for managing patient and provider information across complex healthcare ecosystems. The platform supports data standardization, governance, and interoperability, which are essential for building reliable and scalable patient registries. Recently, IBM enhanced the platform with version 14.0, which introduced improved compliance features, real-time data integration, and advanced analytics capabilities. These updates cater to the needs of value-based care and population health programs. IBM's partnerships with hospitals, government agencies, and private payers around the world, along with its presence in 175 countries, reinforce its role as a digital backbone in healthcare transformation. The solutions provided by IBM enable healthcare stakeholders to streamline patient identity resolution, enhance care coordination, and derive insights for clinical research and policymaking.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (US)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (US) is a leading provider of clinical and real-world data solutions, driving innovation in the patient registry software market with its integrated platforms and extensive expertise in life sciences. The company offers two main products: Patient Registry Solutions and the Clinical Insight Platform. These tools are designed to leverage real-world data for clinical trials, epidemiological studies, and long-term disease surveillance. IQVIA's registries support both patient-reported and clinician-reported outcomes, which enhance research quality and ensure regulatory compliance. The platforms are highly customizable, compliant with GDPR, and capable of supporting multinational studies with diverse datasets. Recent strategic moves, such as the acquisition of OpenApp, have expanded IQVIA's capabilities in developing registries for rare and chronic disease areas. Additionally, the company has partnered with Alibaba Cloud to deliver solutions in China, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening its presence in emerging markets. With operations in over 100 countries and strong connections to pharmaceutical, medical technology, and public health entities, IQVIA's patient registry offerings play a crucial role in accelerating evidence generation, optimizing treatment, and improving health system performance.

