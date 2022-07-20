Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Market worth $5.45 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " "Global Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Market By Therapeutic Areas (Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, CNS Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Hematological Disorders, and Others), Patient Recruitment Steps (Pre-screening and Screening), Trial Phases (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV))- Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global patient recruitment and retention services market is valued at US$ 3.63 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 5.45 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Understanding innovative treatment interventions' safety and efficacy profiles require understanding the laborious phase in the drug development process known as clinical trials. Patient recruiting is seen as one of the rate-limiting phases when it comes to getting medicines to market, among other well-known difficulties. In addition, keeping patients on board is a problem, given the general dropout rate in clinical research. It has been demonstrated that using contract service providers can speed up the patient recruitment process. These service providers use a range of outreach techniques, including social media, mobile technology, electronic health records (EHRs), and real-world evidence (RWE). Over time have come to play an essential part in the efficient conduct of clinical research.

The market for clinical trial patient recruitment services is expanding due to a number of factors, including the expanding pharmaceutical and medical industries, the rise in clinical study demand, and the adoption of decentralized clinical trials. Clinical trials and drug development are ensured to go more quickly with improved patient recruiting rates, and this presents a chance for medical enterprises to shorten their time to market. Therefore, patient recruiting and retention services are essential to the medical sector. Many big pharma players have outsourced their patient recruitment operations due to the growing complexity of clinical trials and the demand for niche patient populations for studies evaluating orphan drugs and personalized medicines. More developer companies are likely to follow suit as a result of these factors.

However, delays in product release caused by sponsors' failure to attract/retain patients are prevalent and are thought to cause an average loss. The temporary shutdown has severely affected clinical trials, particularly in the patient recruitment sector. The lockout has limited patients' access to study venues, which has finally resulted in a sizable patient population dropout from a number of scientific trials.

North America dominated the world market with the greatest revenue share in 2021. With the large number of clinical studies being undertaken in the area, this market is most likely to expand. Government funding for clinical trials and large R&D investments are furthering the market's expansion. The growth of the North American clinical trial patient recruitment services market has been attributed to the presence of significant CROs providing support services like patient recruitment and multinational pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies making significant investments in clinical research. With the low research expenses, simple regulatory compliance, growing patient population, and a few elite clinical institutions serving as sites, the area has emerged as a hub for clinical trials.

Major market players operating in the patient recruitment and retention services market include Acurian, BBK Worldwide, Bright Pharmaceutical Services, ClinEdge, CSSi, CTM, Evolution Research Group (ERG), Integrated Clinical Trial Services (ICTS), MMG, Veristat, WCCT Global, Antidote, Clinical Accelerator, Fidelis Research, Ignite Data, Polaris BioPharma Consulting, Raremark, Clinrol, CROee, Gitzo Medical Technology, Pacific Grove, and TrialWire.

Key developments in the market:

In June 2022 , Evolution Research Group, LLC (ERG) acquired Ohio Clinical Trials (OCT). The purchase of OCT complements ERG's objective of consistently adding personnel and services to diversify further within the brain and pain therapeutic areas and streamline clinical trial execution throughout all phases of development.

