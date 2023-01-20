Patient Positioning Systems Market worth $1.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patient Positioning Systems Market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027 from USD 1.4 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising growth in emerging countries, increasing number of chronic diseases, growing demand for quality medical care, increasing healthcare spending, and rising government initiatives for healthcare infrastructure improvement are expected to drive the market growth in near future.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=12586699

Browse in-depth TOC on "Patient Positioning Systems Market"

147 - Tables

39 - Figures

203 – Pages

Patient Positioning Systems Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 1.7 billion by 2027 Growth Rate 4.0% of CAGR Largest Market North America Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East, and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emerging markets Key Market Drivers Rising government funds for hospital expansions

Accessories segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2027

Based on the product type, the patient positioning systems is segmented into tables, (which includes surgical tables, radiolucent imaging tables and examination tables), accessories, and other patient positioning systems. Accessories segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The majority of the companies in this segment offer single-use accessories due to a growing patient preference for safety and hygienic standards in medical devices. This is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the patient positioning systems in 2022-2027

Based on application, the patient positioning systems is segmented into surgeries, disease diagnosis and cancer therapy. The surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the patient positioning system, by application, in 2022. Many surgical procedures, such as head & neck, breast, bariatric, hip, and gynecological surgeries, require patient positioning systems to reduce discomfort and ensure procedural efficiency. Thus, growing number of surgical procedures owing to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions to drive the segment growth.

Ambulatory surgical centers segment to register for the highest growth rate of the patient positioning systems in 2022-2027

Based on end user, the patient positioning market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratory, ambulatory surgical centers and other end users. Ambulatory surgical centers segment to register for the highest growth rate of the patient positioning systems in 2022-2027. Growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and rising preference for outpatient procedures at a low cost to drive market for the segment.

Asia Pacific to register a significant growth in the market during the forecast period.

In 2022, Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific comprises the Japan, India, China, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The presence of emerging economies such as China and India and the increasing healthcare investments by governmental and non-governmental fundings are the major factors supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific patient positioning systems market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=12586699

Patient Positioning Systems Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising technological advancements in medical devices Increasing surgical procedures due to growing burden of chronic diseases Rising government funds for hospital expansions Growing incidence of sports and accident-related injuries

Restraints:

Product recalls Implementation of excise duty on taxable medical devices

Opportunities:

Emerging markets

Challenges:

Availability of refurbished patient positioning systems

Key Market Players:

prominent players in the patient positioning systems are Getinge AB (Sweden), Hill-Rom, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Steris Plc. (US), Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Skytron, LLC. (US), Elekta AB (Sweden), C-RAD (Sweden), LEONI AG (Germany), and Mizuho OSI (US) among others.

Recent Developments:

In November 2022 , C-RAD, a Swedish medical technology company, opens a precision radiation center in Faridabad, India .

, C-RAD, a Swedish medical technology company, opens a precision radiation center in Faridabad, . In July 2020 , Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (US) launched surgical positioning innovations products named PST 500 Precision surgical table and Yellofins Apex Stirrups that provide caregivers with advanced OR technologies.

, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (US) launched surgical positioning innovations products named PST 500 Precision surgical table and Yellofins Apex Stirrups that provide caregivers with advanced OR technologies. In September 2022 , Getinge entered into a supply partnership with Medtronic, which recently received the CE mark for the Radiant-covered stent.

, Getinge entered into a supply partnership with Medtronic, which recently received the CE mark for the Radiant-covered stent. In September 2021 , C-RAD and OPASCA entered collaboration. Radiation therapy departments have reached the next level of safety and accuracy with a solution combining C-RAD and OPASCA products, according to an agreement between C-RAD and OPASCA, a leader in innovative patient safety and workflow management solutions. C-RAD provides cutting-edge solutions ensuring exceptionally high precision, safety, and efficiency in advanced radiation therapy.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=12586699

Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Particle Therapy Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Patient Handling Equipment Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Dental Equipment market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Patient Lateral Transfer Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

Surgical Imaging Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/patient-positioning-system-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/patient-positioning-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets