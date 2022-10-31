Patient Lateral Transfer Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 431.24 Million by 2027, Globally, at 8.78% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Patient Lateral Transfer Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market. The report offers analysis of key segments, drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Patient Lateral Transfer Market" By Product (Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses, Sliding Sheets, and Accessories), By Type (Regular Mattresses, Split-Leg Mattresses, and Half Mattresses), By Usage (Single-Patient Use and Reusable), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Patient Lateral Transfer Market size was valued at USD 230.57 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 431.24 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.78% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Overview

The patient lateral transfer is intended to stay with the patient and offer transfer support throughout a hospital stay. Patient lateral helps in many ways such as during patient transfers it minimizes the threat of staff or nurse's injury, involves fewer nurses or staff, minimizes the time requires to transfer patient comparatively to the standard of care, decreases effort that needed to transfer patients, elevate patient in one even motion, prevents friction and shear forces during patient transfers on the patient's skin and provides a cushy and straightforward transfer experience.

The Growth in this market will majorly be driven by the high risk of musculoskeletal injuries to caregivers during manual handling of patients and the implementation of regulations to minimize manual patient handling. Moreover, several factors affect the growth of the patient lateral transfer market. Some of the key factors include growing demand for the product in hospitals, development, and advancement of products, and a rise in the global geriatric population. Other key growth drivers include technological advancement in patient lateral transfer products and a high or sudden rise in the number of special conditions patient hospitalization.

The market is also witnessing restraints, or challenges in its path such as the development of other substitute technologies, alongside stiff competition among existing product manufacturers. Moreover, product recalls, government regulations for reduction of overall healthcare cost, and therefore the subsequent upswing in bulk purchasing through GPOs (Group Purchasing Organizations) also are restraining the expansion of this market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Getinge AB, Hovertech International, Airpal, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Sizewise, Patient Positioning System LLC, Medline Industries, Inc, EZ Way, Inc, Mcauley Medical, Inc, Air-Matt, Inc, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Scan Medical, Haines Medical, Samarit Medical AG, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market On the basis of Product, Type, Usage, and Geography.

Patient Lateral Transfer Market, By Product

Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses



Sliding Sheets



Accessories

Patient Lateral Transfer Market, By Type

Regular Mattresses



Split-Leg Mattresses



Half Mattresses

Patient Lateral Transfer Market, By Usage

Single-Patient Use



Reusable

Patient Lateral Transfer Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

