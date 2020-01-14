Patient-Data Platform Raremark Enhances Executive Team to Accelerate Progress in Rare Disease Research

Industry experts Neil Rotherham, Tim Davis and Jeremy Edwards have been appointed Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, respectively. Building on promising foundations established by founders Julie Walters and Peter Coë, the enhanced leadership team has the proven ability to drive innovation in a risk-averse industry. The new team brings together over 100 years of combined experience in life sciences, particularly focused on patient engagement and mobile technology.

Raremark combines machine-learning technology, behavioral-science models, patient advocacy and online engagement to help patients and caregivers share information unavailable elsewhere.

Tim Davis, CEO of Raremark, commented: "The number of treatments for rare diseases is rising, yet there remains a data gap between patients and medical researchers. This is where Raremark plays a crucial role.

"Raremark enables people affected by a rare condition to share their valuable experience to help others like them, and to enable research-based pharma companies to develop medicines for real people, based on real experiences and real data."

Raremark builds research networks of rare disease patients and their families. By providing biopharmaceutical companies with access to anonymized and aggregated patient data, Raremark reduces the time and cost of clinical development and accelerates speed to market.

Raremark's Founder, Julie Walters, started the company after her father died of a rare condition, and she experienced the profound desperation of limited information and treatment choices. There are more than 7,000 known rare diseases, affecting about 350 million people globally, but only around 200 of the conditions have approved treatments.

Tim Davis added: "Raremark is a growing company, with a vision of the future in which all rare diseases are treated. With such strong foundations, I'm excited to build on the innovative platform already in place, creating communities of people affected by a rare condition, sharing knowledge and harnessing the wisdom of the crowd. Patients can play a heroic role in drug development, particularly in rare disease, making the rare real for the next generation."

Two of the company's leadership team, Chief Commercial Officer Jeremy Edwards and Founder Julie Walters, will be attending industry events in San Francisco this week during the JP Morgan 38th Annual Healthcare Conference: Rare in the Square and BIOTECH SHOWCASE. For further information, please visit here.

About Raremark

The Raremark platform engages and retains patients using machine learning. The approach raises health literacy and informed participation in medical research. Content algorithms boost engagement and advanced data analytics help understand the mechanisms, symptoms and heterogeneity of rare diseases. The resulting high-quality insights enable companies to develop and offer treatments more tailored to patient profiles. Raremark is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Boston, New York and Ukraine. Visit: www.raremark.com

