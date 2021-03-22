PathogenDx Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Ultra-rapid COVID-19 Testing Platform, DetectX-Rv Test

"PathogenDx's testing technology harnesses all the different historical mutations and evolves to add the necessary probes quickly within three to four weeks, capturing new mode mutations without a significant linear cost increase," said Daniel Ruppar, Consulting Director at Frost & Sullivan. "With an ultra-rapid sample-to-result testing turnaround time of four and a half hours, PathogenDx aims to simplify and expedite COVID-19 detection. Its novel platform enhances COVID-19 detection accuracy and efficacy without compromising sensitivity and specificity so users can diagnose low viral load transmission and limit infection spread."

The company's DetectX-Rv can triage patients by distinguishing among several other flu-like symptoms, such as cold and influenza A and B, from COVID-19. The test complements this accuracy with high throughput, offering 96 tests per kit. PathogenDx is looking to scale and maximize the throughput by enabling pooled sample testing to accommodate up to 3,456 tests on six plates of the 96-well microarray and deploy continuous processing manually with four lab technicians or through automation. Furthermore, PathogenDx's test applies its One-step PCR that maximizes DNA amplification using similar amplification technologies, such as next-generation sequencing or Droplet Digital-PCR, leading to 10 times better accuracy than with other FDA-approved PCR-based tests.

Furthermore, PathogenDx provides its environmental screening and monitoring EnviroX-Rv test for public facilities and buildings lacking ventilation. The test can detect viruses that spread through transmitted droplets and that remain either air-suspended for hours or on surfaces for up to three days. With at least 10 times more sensitivity than existing virus-detecting technologies and with a threshold detection limit of 62 copies of the virus, EnviroX-Rv delivers 98% accuracy and detects minimal viral load, which is as low as a single copy.

"While the DetectX-Rv allows qualitative viral detection and management with a rapid result turnaround time, the EnviroX-Rv test screens airborne and surface-based COVID-19 transmissions at commercial facilities, leading to rapid sanitization," noted Supriya Kundu, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Their matchless sensitivity, speed, and throughput are playing a huge role in driving preventive measures and improving safety."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify the industry's best practices.

About PathogenDx

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, PathogenDx's mission is to become the new standard in DNA-based testing through widespread adoption of its advanced microarray testing platform for the human diagnostics, food and agricultural industries. PathogenDx's technology can rapidly identify and detect up to 50 pathogens all in a single test, in 6 hours providing triplicate data per analyte for certainty in results with a simple and easy process. The company's DNA-testing products – DetectX™, QuantX™, and EnviroX™– are disrupting conventional microbial and molecular technologies to identify, detect and quantify pathogens that are a threat to human health, their ecosystem and the environment. This technology will help growing businesses deliver safer products and healthier lives, while preventing billions of dollars in losses from infection and contamination. For more information on how you can utilize this simple, powerful and inexpensive DNA-based pathogen testing, visit www.pathogendx.com .

