PATEO and NVIDIA Partner to Debut Pioneering Software-Hardware Integrated AI Box Solution

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23, PATEO reached a series of deep collaborations with NVIDIA and a leading New Energy Vehicle (NEV) OEM. The company is accelerating the transition of "on-vehicle large models" from technical verification to large-scale mass production, achieving substantial progress in the implementation of in-vehicle AI large models and the application of advanced computing power platforms.

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As automotive intelligence enters the deep-water zone of being "AI-defined," the deployment of Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous driving is driving an exponential growth in demand for computing power. Although "edge-cloud synergy" has become a consensus, edge AI remains constrained by factors such as the computing power of native vehicle chips and model performance, making it difficult to support the continuous iteration of complex functions and the adaptation to new scenarios.

Based on a profound insight into this trend, PATEO will develop on-vehicle large model solutions powered by the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor accelerated computing platform, and implement its AI Box on this platform to provide high-performance computing power support for the vehicle-side deployment of next-generation large AI models. Meanwhile, this will also build a solid foundation for the global footprint of the company's intelligent driving solutions.

Benefiting from the exceptional versatility of the collaboration with NVIDIA on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor accelerated computing platform, AI box solutions developed on this platform can be rapidly deployed in the intelligent vehicle projects of mainstream automakers.

Meanwhile, PATEO has received a nomination notice for a next-generation intelligent model from a leading NEV OEM. This project represents the world's first AI box "software and hardware" integrated solution led and provided by PATEO. It also marks an AI commercial application case that achieves deep on-vehicle coupling between ByteDance's AI general large model and PATEO's edge large model, which is built upon years of IVI user operation experience.

The securement of this nomination confirms that the company has made substantial progress in the implementation of automotive AI large models and the application of advanced computing power platforms. At present, PATEO and its project partners have already initiated deployment around cutting-edge scenarios on the vehicle side, such as "physical AI," "AI agents," and "AI emotional agents," and are exploring innovative business models like computing power charging and vehicle-mounted tokens billing, striving to become a global leader in the "vehicle-side tokens economy."

From chip giants to top global automakers, from technological breakthroughs to ecosystem synergy, and from leading the local market to competing on a global scale, PATEO is leveraging AI as an engine to solidify its core position in the intelligent vehicle supply chain and AI application fields, backed by its profound technology transformation capabilities, large-scale mass production experience, and automotive-grade quality management system. Driven by premiumization and globalization, the company is accelerating its evolution into a key player in the era of "AI-defined vehicles."

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