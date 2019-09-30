Patek Philippe Watch Art Grand Exhibition Singapore 2019 Global Debut & Limited Editions

GENEVA, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On occasion of the Watch Art Grand Exhibition Singapore 2019, Patek Philippe presents a global debut of a new grand complication with a minute repeater and a tourbillon, Ref. 5303R-010 Minute Repeater Tourbillon Singapore 2019 Special Edition. For the first time, its open architecture allows the hammers and gongs of the strikework to be observed at work on the dial side. It is a fascinating manifestation of watchmaking artistry and perfect manual finissage. The extraordinary timepiece in an exclusive rose-gold case with white-gold intarsias is being launched as the precursor of a 12-watch limited special edition created especially for the Grand Exhibition in Singapore.

The heart of the new Ref. 5303 is the manually wound calibre R TO 27 PS, an advanced version of the legendary calibre R 27 that helped establish the reputation of Patek Philippe watches with minute repeaters. To assure a clear view of the strikework, the movement was partially reengineered to expose the gongs and hammers on the dial side of the plate. The redesign required some twenty new components that had to be integrated in an already compact space. The extra height needed to accommodate the rearranged gongs and hammers was largely offset by the elimination of the dial.

Along with the new grand complication, Patek Philippe also created six watches in limited editions that impressively document the know-how and experience. The World Time Minute Repeater with a cloisonné enamel dial depicting a map of Singapore. The World Time Chronograph debuts as a black-red special version. The Aquanaut in stainless steel for men also sports the black-red combination. The Aquanaut Luce for ladies presents itself in stainless steel and a new interpretation in raspberry-red. And the Calatrava Pilot Travel Time with a medium-format steel case comes in a new blue-grey version. Beyond that, the manufacture has created a rich collection of dome table clocks, pocket watches, and rare handcrafts wristwatches that are decorated with the most challenging artisanal techniques ever to adorn timepieces. They display motifs that are inspired by the cultural and artistic heritage of the city-state of Singapore and its neighbouring countries. It is a one of a kind collection reserved exclusively for the markets in Southeast Asia.

