PATCHOULI BECOMES THE NEXT ADDITION TO SCENTAIR®'S UK HOME FRAGRANCE OFFERINGS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For 30 years, ScentAir® has been the global leader in scent marketing, delivering innovative customer experiences. Renowned for its pioneering work with The View from The Shard, ScentAir transforms spaces with innovative scent strategies and premium-quality fragrances and diffusers.

Several of ScentAir's most popular professional fragrances are also available for UK homes, allowing people to enjoy their living spaces with the same fragrances that have defined luxury worldwide.

Its newest addition to the curated library is a twist on an all-time favorite, Patchouli. With its bohemian and free-spirited roots dating back to the 1960s, Patchouli has recently experienced a resurgence in popularity with younger generations. ScentAir's Whisper HOME Patchouli fragrance combines the essence of tradition with modern notes to create a warm and inviting atmosphere for any home.

"We're excited to add Patchouli to our successful collection of home fragrances for the United Kingdom," said Stephanie Soittoux, Manager of EMEA Marketing and eCommerce. "Our customers have been inquiring about the development of popular fragrance additions to our scent library - we firmly believe this contemporary Whisper HOME Patchouli fragrance is destined to become a cherished favorite, transcending generations with its timeless appeal."

ScentAir's Whisper HOME Patchouli fragrance features sensual notes of tuberose and geranium blend with white patchouli and a base of amber, blonde woods and suede musk. Often described as soothing, spicy and earthy, Patchouli fills the air with the mystic fragrance of bohemian bliss. Notes of white patchouli bring the warmth of amber and the woodsy calm of suede musk. Sensual florals of geranium and tuberose lend their sweet perfume to a balanced sensorial experience. It's the otherworldly Patchouli scent of comfort, home and life's simple pleasures.

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 525+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir.com.

