Passport Global Inc. Becomes Permitted Licensed Customs Broker, Unlocking New Era of Import Compliance & Duty Recovery for Ecommerce Brands

Announcement follows Passport's patent-pending Seller of Record® achievement and continued leadership navigating tariffs and de minimis reform under Trump-era trade changes.

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Passport Global, Inc. (Passport), a leading global ecommerce solutions provider, today announced it has been officially granted a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Corporate Customs License and National Permit. This milestone positions Passport among a select group of providers authorized to act as permitted licensed customs brokers across all U.S. ports of entry—enabling the company to conduct customs business on behalf of ecommerce merchants and unlock a new era of regulatory control, cost recovery, and trade compliance.

"With the rise of cross-border ecommerce, brands are navigating increasingly complex customs environments—and too often doing it without a safety net or guide," said Alex Yancher, Co-Founder and CEO of Passport. "Becoming a licensed customs broker strengthens our ability to protect our customers, proactively manage their risk, and ensure they stay compliant every step of the way."

Expanded Authority, Streamlined Compliance

With this license, Passport can now file customs entries, represent importers, facilitate duty drawback, and offer critical compliance advisory services. These are activities restricted to licensed brokerage organizations under federal law ( 19 CFR 111.1 ), and include:

File formal and informal customs entries directly into ACE





directly into ACE Represent importers of record (IOR) and manage Post Summary Corrections





and manage Post Summary Corrections Submit duty drawback claims for goods exported in the same condition





for goods exported in the same condition Facilitate bonded shipments to bypass U.S. duty for in-transit cargo

These services add to the solutions that Passport's Global Trade team of Licensed Customs Brokers has already been offering, including:

Product classification consulting under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTSUS)





under the Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTSUS) Customs valuation strategies , including transaction value, the first-sale rule, and intercompany pricing models





, including transaction value, the first-sale rule, and intercompany pricing models Origin declaration guidance for USMCA and other trade preference programs





for USMCA and other trade preference programs Support for Partner Government Agency (PGA) requirements such as FDA, CPSC, and EPA





such as FDA, CPSC, and EPA Interpretation of CBP rulings, enforcement trends, and notices of action

These capabilities come at a critical moment for ecommerce brands. Under Trump administration trade policies, including ongoing de minimis reform and new Section 301 tariffs, international merchants face increased cost exposure and compliance risk. Passport is doubling down on its role as a trusted compliance partner—building on the recent announcement of its patent-pending Seller of Record® model and daily tariff coverage at TrumpTradeTracker.com .

"Securing this license is a significant milestone for Passport," said Traci Fisher, LCB, CCS, and License & Permit Qualifier at Passport. "It reinforces our commitment to delivering trusted, end-to-end customs solutions while ensuring compliance with U.S. regulations at every port of entry. Our clients can now rely on us to streamline their import processes, reduce risk, and navigate trade changes with confidence."

Duty Drawback Facilitation and Recovery

Many ecommerce brands importing goods into the U.S. and subsequently exporting them—as returns, replacements, or global shipments—are eligible to reclaim up to 99% of duties, taxes, and fees. As a licensed customs broker, Passport can now work directly with CBP to manage the end-to-end drawback process, including:

Eligibility screening and drawback program setup





Application filing for drawback privileges





for drawback privileges Data reconciliation and CBP-approved claim preparation





Advisory support to optimize drawback strategies in high-duty categories such as apparel, supplements, and footwear

"With margins tightening and tariff volatility increasing, duty recovery is no longer optional—it's a competitive edge" said Thomas Taggart, VP of Global Trade at Passport. "Our Global Trade team will help ecommerce brands recapture millions in paid duties through a turnkey, fully compliant drawback process."

Real-World Impact for Ecommerce Brands

For growing DTC brands, Passport's broker license unlocks faster clearance, fewer surprise fees, and expanded margin protection through duty recovery and bonded shipping options.

"Unless you want to hire an international logistics and operations team, which is a huge financial investment and time commitment, Passport has proven to be the most effective as far as getting our products to customers and supporting, acting as an extension of our company and enabling our growth," said Max Christman, Supply Chain & Operations Lead at OneSkin .

Whether acting as importer of record or providing product classification consulting, Passport's license adds a powerful new layer of control to its cross-border infrastructure. The company is on a mission to make international shipping as seamless and compliant as domestic fulfillment. Combined with its global DTC logistics network, marketplace integrations, and in-country enablement solutions, Passport delivers the end-to-end support and unmatched regulatory depth to merchants worldwide.

