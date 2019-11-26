Pasha Brands Unveils its Revolutionary Digital Platform, Craft Labs™, to Help Connect Micro-Cultivators and Analytical Labs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasha Brands Ltd. ("Pasha") (CSE: CRFT) (OTC: CRFTF) (FSE: ZZD), North America's largest craft cannabis brand house, is pleased to announce the launch of Craft Labs™, a revolutionary digital platform uniquely positioned as the industry's first complete testing solution, supporting both micro-cultivators and analytical laboratories.

As a result of the new Cannabis Act regulations, demand for third party lab testing for an ever-increasing range of cannabis products is skyrocketing. To date, no digital tools exist either for cultivators to evaluate and compare lab service options, or for analytical labs to cost- effectively procure work orders or easily access new, uniquely positioned producer markets.

By connecting micro-cultivators with accredited laboratories, we are ensuring the values and ideals of our craft cannabis community are maintained under the legal Canadian framework.

Craft Labs™ is the only digital platform dedicated to pairing Canadian producers with accredited labs for value-added support via on-line test requisitions, hassle-free sample shipping, accurate results fast turnaround times. Seamless and efficient, Craft Labs™ provides competitive test rates and simplifies all the necessary documentation, opening the door to high-quality testing services for the micro-cultivator market.

"There is holistic synergy created when craft cannabis growers are given easy access to leading analytical laboratories, gaining and utilizing knowledge as a collective," says Brigitte Simons PhD, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), "Craft Labs is the platform developed to provide a pathway to this invaluable data that will improve production practices and maximize crop output. This will allow the craft market to continue to deliver top-quality cannabis in smaller batch sizes with incredibly close attention to detail within the Canadian legal framework."

Craft Labs™ automates and simplifies the complex, time-consuming process of batch testing, and delivers actionable results so cultivators can spend less time navigating barriers to testing, and more time to focus on managing their processes, inevitably leading to high-quality craft cannabis.

About Craft Labs™

Craft Labs™ is the revolutionary platform uniquely positioned as the first digital cannabis compliance solution for the industry, supporting both micro-cultivators and laboratories.

Craft growers benefit from a simplified path to compliance and actionable data insights, leading to a consistently high-value product. Analytical laboratories gain access to a new, unique market and revenue stream through our streamlined ordering system, without the need for additional investment in equipment and client acquisition.

About Pasha Brands

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pasha is a vertically integrated, prohibition-era brand house firmly rooted in BC's craft cannabis industry, which boasts an international reputation. With proven capabilities in cannabis cultivation, genetic research and development, product processing, and retail, Pasha is uniquely positioned in the new legal cannabis market through its network of hundreds of craft cannabis suppliers under the Pasha umbrella.

Pasha's subsidiary, Medcann Health Products Ltd., is a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor with a license to sell medical cannabis products in Canada.

Pasha and BC Craft are also developing a craft cannabis campus, which is dedicated to bringing craft quality into the newly legal cannabis market in Canada. BC Craft is driven to assist craft growers in obtaining security clearance and licensing to grow as micro-cultivators, specializing in education and compliance to bring growers into the regulated cannabis supply market.

Pasha's common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "CRFT" and on the FSE under the symbol "ZZD."

For more information, please visit www.pashabrands.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements with respect to the representation of Pasha Brands' products across Canada and the production of cannabis by Greenterra. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Pasha disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

