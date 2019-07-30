Pascale Harvie Appointed President and General Manager for Blackbaud Operations in Europe

Harvie brings more than 20 years of experience building teams, strategic planning, fundraising, sales, marketing, motivating teams, driving revenue and standing accountable for results. She has spent the past 10 years leading Blackbaud's consumer solutions in the Asia Pacific region. Under her leadership, Harvie delivered technology that empowered charities to raise funds, reduce costs and increase donors through peer-to-peer fundraising technology and services and to create the most engaging and rewarding giving experiences for supporters.

Prior to Blackbaud, Harvie served at two different charities, Child Wise and Oxfam Australia. At Child Wise, Harvie led fundraising and marketing and most notably launched the Speak Up program, which focused on understanding and responding to child abuse. During her tenure at Oxfam Australia, Harvie played a key role in maximizing Oxfam's program impact in Australia in line with country strategy and global priorities. As the Business Alliance Manager at Oxfam, she built several key, strategic partnerships in the corporate sphere.

"Pascale has been an extraordinary leader of our consumer business in Australia and New Zealand, delivering exceptional business results alongside best-in-class employee engagement," said David Benjamin, group president of Blackbaud's International Markets Group. "Europe is an important market for Blackbaud and, as a proven leader, Pascale's extensive experience gives her unique insight to help us to continue growing our presence in the European market."

Harvie is passionate about managing, mentoring and engaging teams. She promotes an inclusive, purpose-focused culture where everyone has a voice. In her new role, Harvie will oversee consumer account management and support, as well as commercial sales, marketing and professional services, reporting to Benjamin.

"I'm delighted to join Blackbaud in Europe, and I look forward to working with our talented team to build on the current momentum and create long-term value for our customers," said Harvie. "With our expansive cloud portfolio for social good organisations and the recent addition of the JustGiving® platform for individuals to raise money for charities and personal causes, we have the richest offerings in the industry to power an ecosystem of good. The core building blocks of that strategy are simply to build powerful technology in response to insights from social impact and, as a result, to create connected communities that will enable our customers to get more good done."

Harvie holds a degree in management from the Australian Institute of Management (AIM) and a Social Science Psychology degree from Western Sydney University.

