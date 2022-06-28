PartnerVine launches access to UBS' regulatory know-how

ZURICH, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PartnerVine launched access to UBS' regulatory know-how on the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), Financial Institutions Act ("FinIA") and revised Collective Investment Schemes Act ("revCISA"). The products have been prepared by UBS to provide access to the elements of UBS' regulatory knowledge.

The UBS knowledge collection consists of 630+ questions and answers which have been developed for Swiss financial service providers. With the Q&As as its core element, the know-how collection includes decision trees, glossary, tables, graphics and cross-references to related topics. With access to this know-how, financial service providers in Switzerland can tap into UBS's knowledge on Swiss regulations. This information is made available in English in an intuitive and seamless way on the platform of PartnerVine. Sample operational documents and client-facing forms are made available in four languages (English, German, French and Italian).

"UBS is offering access to practical Q&As on FinSA, FinIA and revCISA that they have developed for Swiss financial service providers," says Jordan Urstadt, CEO of PartnerVine. "It is much easier and cost-effective especially for smaller Swiss financial service providers to plug in to UBS's knowledge than develop it themselves. Because it is the first time that a large company has provided comprehensive access to their legal know-how, it is a major milestone for legal operations globally."

"PartnerVine's platform allows us to share our legal know-how on regulatory matters with other Swiss financial service providers helping them to navigate the complex regulatory environment," says Barbara Koch-Lehmann, Group General Counsel COO at UBS.

PartnerVine's platform offers either full access to the complete package or topic-specific access to separate smaller bundles focused on specific issues like Scope, Client Classification, Information Duties & Communication and Documentation & Delivery of Documents as well as selected subtopics such as e.g. material or personal Scope. The types of forms in the packages include, among others, client classification forms and the client communications that UBS' Group General Counsel has developed to comply with the requirements of the Swiss regulations. The guidance and forms are delivered as pdfs "as is", i.e. as static documents.

UBS Business Solutions AG is a subsidiary of the UBS group, the largest Swiss bank.

About PartnerVine: PartnerVine is the marketplace for legal products. PartnerVine's solutions help buyers do more with software, and large companies and law firms scale their software. PartnerVine has offices in Zurich and New York.

