PartnerOne Continues Investment in AI with XYPRO Applied AI Technology

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XYPRO, a PartnerOne company and market leader of security and compliance solutions for mission-critical systems, introduces Lionel, an internal AI assistant designed to unlock institutional knowledge across the HPE Nonstop Compute ecosystem. This marks a major milestone in PartnerOne's applied artificial intelligence strategy.

Over the past year, XYPRO has focused its AI efforts on a specific operational challenge: critical knowledge exists, but it is fragmented, difficult to access, and slow to use. This issue is particularly pronounced in HPE Nonstop Compute environments, where publicly available information is limited and expertise is spread across decades of technical manuals, support tickets, internal systems, and the experience of highly specialized domain experts.

The impact of this fragmentation is slower onboarding, inefficient troubleshooting, and challenges scaling expertise in mission-critical environments.

To address this, XYPRO built Lionel, an AI-powered assistant that provides a single, trusted interface for accessing verified answers drawn from internal and external sources. Lionel enables employees and ultimately customers to ask questions without needing to know where information resides or spending hours searching across systems.

Lionel is already delivering measurable benefits, including:

Reduced time to resolution for complex security and compliance support issues

Improved access to historical context and institutional knowledge

Increased engineering efficiency by minimizing time spent navigating dense technical manuals and documentation

By focusing on trusted data and practical outcomes, Lionel augments human expertise rather than replacing it, supporting the reliability and stability required in regulated enterprise environments.

"This work reflects a shared philosophy across PartnerOne companies," said Steve Tcherchian, XYPRO CEO. "AI creates the most value when it's applied with discipline. By focusing AI on real problems and tying it directly to measurable improvements, we unlock knowledge at scale."

Suzanne Fortman, PartnerOne Vice President added, "AI is core to our investment strategy at PartnerOne, we look for companies and teams that apply technology with focus and intent. XYPRO's approach to AI is a strong example of how disciplined innovation grounded in real operational needs can strengthen core businesses, leverage institutional knowledge, and create long-term value for customers and partners."

XYPRO's approach closely aligns with PartnerOne's broader strategy of long-term investment, operational excellence, and value creation through focused innovation rather than speculative experimentation. As XYPRO expands its use of AI across the organization and the broader HPE Nonstop Compute market, the company will continue applying this same lens: clear objectives, trusted systems, and tangible business impact.

Through Lionel, XYPRO demonstrates how applied AI can strengthen core operations, protect institutional knowledge, and enhance long-term value for customers, employees, and investors alike.

About PartnerOne:

PartnerOne is one of the fastest growing enterprise software groups in the world. With an "Acquire. Invest. Grow." philosophy, PartnerOne focuses on long-term growth and customer value. Over 1500 of the world's largest organizations, including 80% of the world's largest corporations, have placed their trust in PartnerOne for data protection, cybersecurity, AI, data management and digital transformation. PartnerOne provides a "forever-home" for acquired businesses and helps them thrive with shared resources and sustained investment.

About XYPRO:

Founded in 1983, XYPRO is a recognized leader in cybersecurity, protecting the world's most critical data. Trusted by global enterprises, XYPRO delivers industry-leading risk management and compliance solutions for mission critical workloads helping organizations prevent data breaches, reduce risk exposure, and ensure operational resilience. From regulatory compliance to ransomware protection, we partner with customers to secure what matters most - their data.