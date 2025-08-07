PartnerOne Acquires Workforce Tech Leader Monster Government Solutions

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerOne, one of the fastest growing enterprise software conglomerates in the world, has announced the successful acquisition of Monster Government Solutions, the leading innovator of federal talent acquisition and workforce development technology solutions for the government and public sector.

For over 24 years, Monster Government Solutions has been dedicated to the continuous advancement and innovation of workforce technology solutions that support the public sector by helping align talented people to meaningful jobs. Whether hiring for government agencies or cultivating regional workforces, Monster Government Solutions is a committed partner to U.S. federal, state and local governments and workforce development organizations.

The acquisition by PartnerOne provides Monster Government Solutions (MonsterGov) with the stability, focus, and long-term investment needed to strengthen its core offerings and accelerate innovation in the workforce development and government talent acquisition space.

Under PartnerOne's proven model, MonsterGov now has a forever-home and will operate with dedicated resources and leadership while benefiting from operational best practices, financial backing, and a commitment to customer success. For customers and partners, this means improved support and services, renewed product investment, and a sharper focus on delivering secure, compliant, and cutting-edge hiring and workforce solutions tailored to public sector needs. The future of MonsterGov is one of stability, growth, and deepened commitment to the agencies and partners it serves.

"With PartnerOne's robust financial backing and deep software expertise, MonsterGov is poised to accelerate innovation and expand our impact across government with our talent acquisition and workforce solutions. PartnerOne will strengthen our ability to deliver mission-critical capabilities to our clients and reinforce our leadership in the public sector market for years to come," said Susan Fallon, General Manager, Monster Government Solutions.

PartnerOne and its portfolio companies are trusted providers to Federal and State Government agencies - delivering secure, reliable solutions that are deeply embedded in mission-critical operations. PartnerOne not only provides a forever-home for its companies, but invests to make them stronger and ensure customers receive market-leading solutions and unprecedented value. This acquisition reinforces PartnerOne's long-term strategy: growing enterprise software companies that drive measurable outcomes for the customers and partners it serves.

About PartnerOne:

PartnerOne is one of the fastest growing enterprise software groups in the world, with a proven track record of acquiring and growing enterprise software companies. Over 1,500 enterprise and government organizations rely on PartnerOne software, including 80% of the largest companies in the world.

About Monster Government Solutions:

Monster Government Solutions is an industry leader in talent acquisition and workforce development technology solutions for the U.S government and public sector. For more information, visit monstergov.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745717/PartnerOne_Logo.jpg