Partinc takes lead in new financing round supporting Lynes Technologies and Younium on their growth

STOCKHOLM, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partinc, a European investment company with offices in Stockholm and Amsterdam, has after a successful round of funding become lead investor to the upcoming SaaS, Service as a Software, companies Lynes Technologies and Younium.

Partinc intends to be a long-term partner and will support Lynes Technologies and Younium with investment capital, together with other current owners of the company, as well as partnering advice.

"Lynes Technologies and Younium are both companies with great growth potential and with strong SaaS offers that we firmly believe in", says Per Nordling, co-founder and partner at Partinc.

During the last years, Lynes Technologies has truly pioneered the market with customer-friendly, cloud based UCaaS, Unified Communication as a Service, solutions. They are well established in the Swedish market, with more than 50 employees and five offices in Sweden and one in Croatia. In addition, they have won several awards like Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 and Di Gasell.

In 2022, the company's user base grew by more than 200%, and the aim is to expand further in the coming years.

"We are very pleased with our close partnership with Partinc. They share our values and passion for customer-focused technology and have a truly long-term commitment in our company", says Alexander Westlund, co-founder and CEO at Lynes Technologies.

Younium have a strong focus on SaaS business-to-business companies and revenue grew by 90% during 2022. Younium expand geographically at a rapid pace within the Nordics, Germany, France, the UK and Canada. The next step for 2023 is to establish the company on the US market, where both Younium and Partinc see great potential.

Younium will also use the funds in their work to develop the customer experience and their business-critical tool within the selected markets. To be able to support the customers on their journey forward, another focus for the investment will be to enhance the powerful and strong learning culture with Younium.

"We can see that the customer requirements expand as our service becomes a more integrated part of their business. With Partinc's support we will be able to improve our offerings and serve more markets, which will be beneficial for everyone", concludes Niclas Lilja, CEO at Younium.



Contact:

Per Nordling, co-founder and partner at Partinc

per.nordling@partinccapital.com

+46 733 50 79 21

Alexander Westlund, co-founder and CEO at Lynes Technologies

alexander.westlund@lynes.io

+46 10 209 65 05

Niclas Lilja, co-founder adn CEO at Younium

niclas.lilja@younium.com

+1 267 303 4363

