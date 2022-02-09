Partinc Capital raises capital from external investors including J2L Holding

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish investment company Partinc Capital AB has executed a directed share issue, whose proceeds will be invested in SaaS companies in Sweden and the Netherlands. In addition to a number of existing shareholders, several new investors participated, including J2L Holding AB and Dutch Vastgoed Holding BV. In conjunction with the issue, J2L Holding CEO Johan Lindh has assumed a seat on the board of Partinc Capital.

Partinc Capital is an investment company focused on business-to-business SaaS providers. Current holdings are comprised of three Swedish unlisted companies, Lynes Technologies, Younium and Hives, and the Dutch company Tie Kinetix, which is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

"In a highly positive event, we have now closed a round that makes it possible for us to back up the companies we are already committed to and invest in new companies", says Per Nordling, founder and partner of Partinc Capital. "We are also delighted to have attracted new investors and are looking forward to working with Johan Lindh, CEO of J2L, as he brings his expertise including experience from other investment companies to our board".

"It is going to be really exciting to be a part of Partinc Capital's journey, both as an investor and as a director. As an investment company, J2L typically invests in traditional industrial companies. We consider this investment a fine complement to our current business", says Johan Lindh, CEO of J2L Holding.

"Ordinarily, we invest primarily in real estate and companies in the commercial sector, but we also have holdings in tech firms in the Netherlands. I see the investment as an opportunity to both concentrate and diversify my tech investments, as Partinc Capital is an investment company that invests in tech firms. It also helps that I already knew the team", says Cees Komen, CEO of DW Vastgoed Holding BV.

Contacts:

Per Nordling, founder & partner, Partinc Capital AB

per.nordling@partinccapital.com

+46 733 50 79 21

Johan Lindh, CEO, J2L Holding AB

johan.lindh@j2l.se

+46 8 463 06 00

