PARP Inhibitors Market to reach over USD 10.31 billion by the year 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global PARP Inhibitors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Niraparib (Zejula), Olaparib (Lynparza), Rucaparib (Rubraca), Talazoparib (Talzenna), Veliparib, Other Pipeline Drugs), By Indication (breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and prostate and pancreatic cancer), Region, Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global PARP Inhibitors market is estimated to reach over USD 10.31 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.78% during the forecast period for 2023-2031.

PARP Inhibitors Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 3,071.9 Mn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 10,317.3 Mn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 14.78% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Product and Indication Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia

Get Sample copy of the Global PARP Inhibitors Market Report at: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1169

PolyaDP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitors consist of extended chains composed of 17 enzymes, which enable the transport of numerous ADP-ribose units to the intended target proteins. When DNA is harmed by various circumstances, including using multiple anti-cancer medications and exposure to UV radiation, this aids in its restoration.

PARP inhibitors prevent an enzyme required for the repair of DNA single-strand breaks. Inhibition of this DNA repair enzyme can cause cell death in cancer cells that lack alternative DNA repair pathways. Hence, these inhibitors are widely utilized to treat a variety of malignancies, including ovarian and breast cancer.

The market growth is predicted to be fueled by leading players' emphasis on research and development to create new products. Furthermore, the global market for PARP inhibitors is projected to grow as cancer incidence rates.

However, market expansion is propelled by the strategic developments of market participants. The market for PARP inhibitors is anticipated to expand due to increased demand resulting from their efficacy. Significant factors expected to contribute to the market's substantial growth potential for PARP inhibitors are an increased emphasis by governments of developing countries on improving healthcare accessibility and a heightened awareness of contemporary technologies.

List of Prominent Players in the PARP Inhibitors Market:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck KGaA

GSK plc.

Pfizer Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Artios Pharma

Genentech, Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Repare Therapeutics Inc

ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharma Co., Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

AstraZeneca plc

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

IMPACT Therapeutics

JEIL PHARMA CO.,LTD.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd

SyntheX

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Over the forecast period, the global market for PARP inhibitors is anticipated to expand due to the rising cancer incidence and the demand for pharmaceuticals. In addition, PARP inhibitors and chemotherapeutic agents may be utilized to inhibit the proliferation of cancer cells. It is anticipated that expanding research and development in cancer treatment will present manufacturers with advantageous prospects to introduce novel medications into the PARP inhibitor market.

Challenges:

PARP inhibitor side effects impede the market's growth. Strict regulations will prevent resistance to PARP inhibitors, another issue impeding market expansion. However, high expenses associated with clinical trials, stringent regulations, and frequent product recalls limit the market.

Regional Trends:

In the near future, the North American market for PARP Inhibitors is anticipated to account for a substantial portion of the revenue and expand at a rapid CAGR due to the region's advanced healthcare industry and substantial healthcare expenditures. The accessibility of authorized PARP inhibitors and the rising incidence of solid tumors in the region are two significant factors influencing the market's expansion. The demand for PARP inhibitors in the region is anticipated to increase over the forecast period due to the introduction of new products, the presence of significant market participants that emphasize research and development, and a rise in cancer incidence. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share in the PARP Inhibitors market because of the expanding population. Due to increasing R&D efforts and healthcare spending, the Asia Pacific market is predicted to expand more quickly. It is anticipated that the demand for PARP inhibitors will grow due to investments made by large corporations in developing nations to meet unmet needs and strengthen their competitiveness.

Curious about this latest version of the report? @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1169

Recent Developments:

In February 2023 , The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced updated results from the Phase 3 MAGNITUDE study evaluating the investigational use of niraparib, a highly selective poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, in combination with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone (AAP) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with or without specific homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene alterations, including BRCA mutations. Results will be featured today in a Rapid Abstract Session (Abstract #170) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's Genitourinary (ASCO GU) Cancers Symposium, taking place February 16-18 .

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced updated results from the Phase 3 MAGNITUDE study evaluating the investigational use of niraparib, a highly selective poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor, in combination with abiraterone acetate plus prednisone (AAP) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) with or without specific homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene alterations, including BRCA mutations. Results will be featured today in a Rapid Abstract Session (Abstract #170) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's Genitourinary (ASCO GU) Cancers Symposium, taking place . In October 2023 , Merck, announced a strategic collaboration with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Hengrui). The partnership includes an exclusive license worldwide (ex- China ) to develop, manufacture and commercialize Hengrui's next-generation potent and selective PARP1 (poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase 1) trapping inhibitor HRS-1167. The agreement also includes an option to an exclusive license worldwide (ex- China ) to develop, manufacture and commercialize Hengrui's Claudin-18.2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) SHR-A1904.

Merck, announced a strategic collaboration with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Hengrui). The partnership includes an exclusive license worldwide (ex- ) to develop, manufacture and commercialize Hengrui's next-generation potent and selective PARP1 (poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase 1) trapping inhibitor HRS-1167. The agreement also includes an option to an exclusive license worldwide (ex- ) to develop, manufacture and commercialize Hengrui's Claudin-18.2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) SHR-A1904. In October 2023 , Merck, announced a strategic collaboration with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. (Hengrui). The partnership includes an exclusive license worldwide (ex- China ) to develop, manufacture and commercialize Hengrui's next-generation potent and selective PARP1 (poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase 1) trapping inhibitor HRS-1167. The agreement also includes an option to an exclusive license worldwide (ex- China ) to develop, manufacture and commercialize Hengrui's Claudin-18.2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) SHR-A1904.

Segmentation of PARP Inhibitors Market-

By Drug Type-

Niraparib (Zejula)

Olaparib (Lynparza)

Rucaparib (Rubraca)

Talazoparib (Talzenna)

Veliparib

Other Pipeline Drugs

By Indication-

Ovarian Cancer

Breast cancer

Prostate and Pancreatic Cancer

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1169

Why should buy this report:

Ø To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global PARP Inhibitors market

Ø To receive industry overview and future trends of global PARP Inhibitors market

Ø To analyse the PARP Inhibitors market drivers and challenges

Ø To get information on PARP Inhibitors market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031

Ø Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global PARP Inhibitors market industry

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market

Oncology Drug Discovery & Development Market

Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitors Market

Next Generation Complement Therapeutics Market

KRAS Inhibitors Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 718 593 4405

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg