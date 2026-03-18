Parliament Hill Acquires Club Marketing Services, Ireland's Leading Membership Benefits Provider, to Strengthen Sector Leadership

LONDON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parliament Hill, the trading name of CSMA Benefits and a leading UK provider of benefits for membership organisations today announces the acquisition of Club Marketing Services (CMS), the leading provider of discount and benefits programmes to membership associations, unions and employers in NI and ROI, with operations across the UK.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Kathie Edwards, CMS works with membership organisations and employers across NI, ROI and the wider UK to deliver tailored benefits and discount programmes. Best known through its Membership Plus and Perks brands, CMS has built a strong reputation through a mix of locally sourced offers and national discount programmes that deliver genuine value to both members and employees.

The acquisition brings together two established providers in the membership benefits sector. The combined organisation will serve more than 150 associations, unions and employers across the UK and Ireland, strengthening Parliament Hill's capabilities, expanding its presence in NI and ROI, and enabling further investment in technology, operations and people.

Kathie Edwards will remain with the business, ensuring continuity for CMS clients and supporting the integration and growth of the combined organisation.

Gautam Sahgal, Executive Chair of CSMA Benefits, said:

"Club Marketing Services has built a strong reputation in ROI, NI and across the UK by delivering real value to membership organisations, employers and their members. This acquisition strengthens Parliament Hill's position in the membership, union and employer benefits sector and expands our presence in a region where CMS is widely recognised as a market leader.

We are delighted to welcome Kathie and her team to Parliament Hill and look forward to building on the strong foundations they have created"

Joel Tobias, CEO of CSMA Benefits, said:

"CMS is a natural strategic fit for Parliament Hill. Both organisations share a clear focus on helping membership associations, unions and employers engage their members and employees through compelling benefits platforms.

The depth of CMS's discount offering combined with our scale, technology and merchant relationships, will create one of the most comprehensive benefit portfolios in the sector. We will continue to invest in seamless technology that delivers a great experience for members and employees while helping merchant partners reach and engage valuable audiences."

Kathie Edwards, Founder and Managing Director of Club Marketing Services, said:

"Since founding CMS in 2007, our focus has always been on delivering benefits that genuinely add value for our clients and their members and employees. I am incredibly proud of the business we have built and the relationships we have developed over the years.

Joining Parliament Hill marks an exciting new chapter. Their scale and investment will allow us to strengthen our offering while maintaining the client focus and service standards that define CMS, and I look forward to continuing to work with the team to drive the next phase of growth."

About Parliament Hill

Parliament Hill is the trading name of CSMA Benefits and is a leading provider of member engagement, discount and benefits platforms to membership associations, unions and employers across the UK. The business partners with over 100 organisations to deliver tailored, technology-enabled solutions that enhance member and employee value, drive engagement and support long-term retention. Parliament Hill combines extensive merchant relationships, proprietary technology and sector expertise to create high-performing benefit programmes for millions of members.

For more information, please visit parliament-hill.co.uk.

About Club Marketing Services

Club Marketing Services (CMS) is the leading provider of discount and benefits programmes to membership associations, unions and employers in NI and ROI, with clients operating across the UK. Trading through its Membership Plus and Perks brands, CMS was founded by Kathie Edwards in 2007 and has built a strong reputation for delivering relevant, high-quality offers supported by responsive client service and trusted merchant partnerships. The business has long been recognised for its specialist focus and consistent success within the membership and employer benefits sector.

For more information, please visit clubmarketingservices.co.uk

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