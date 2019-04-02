Parliament Celebrates Britain's Best Breakthrough Film Talent

The competition is run annually by MPs, in conjunction with industry professionals, and provides a fun and innovative way to highlight the importance of intellectual property rights to both creators and MPs. This year's competition receives parliamentary sponsorship from Rt Hon Sir Kevin Barron MP, Lord Clement-Jones and Rt Hon John Whittingdale OBE MP.

The competition saw an influx of entries from around the UK, with submissions for Best Original Film Script (under and over 16) and Best Short Film (under and over 16). Upcoming film talent submitted original films and scripts for their local MPs to review, with entries spanning over 70 constituencies. An expert industry panel of leading figures from across Britain's creative landscape then chose the winners from a shortlist that had been compiled by MPs.

Winners of the competition received prizes including mentoring from industry professionals, a private screening of their film for friends and family, and a certificate of classification by BBFC.

The competition enjoys widespread support from industry and is sponsored by 21st Century Fox, Authors' Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS), Lionsgate, The Motion Picture Association, Sky, Warner Bros and Viacom.

We're delighted to announce that the winners of the Film the House 2018 competition are:

Best Original Film Script Under 16

Freya Hannan-Mills – The Iron Grotto

When two men take refuge from bad weather in a shelter where many happy memories were experienced, one is taken back to his childhood as tragedy strikes.

Best Original Film Script 16 and Over

Luke Andrews – Dearest Otto

A difficult reunion between an estranged father and son highlights the trauma of families who were forced to send their children away on the Kindertransport during World War 2.

Best Short Film Under 16

Morgan O'Connell – The Help We Need

This short film takes place in the countryside where a man lives an isolated and lonely life. When something out of the ordinary occurs, a chilling truth about his life is revealed.

Best Short Film 16 and Over

Karen Turner – The Silent

The Silent reveals exposes the stigma around male abuse victims, and how many men suffering in these relationships remain silent.

Lord Dobbs, presenter of the awards and writer and executive producer of House of Cards, said:

"The UK film industry is a cornerstone of the creative industries, whose success relies heavily on the protection of intellectual property (IP). It's essential that legislators help cultivate these industries by supporting IP rights, to ensure creators can confidently continue to produce outstanding work. Film the House is a brilliant Parliamentary competition that helps highlight the importance of IP to creatives and MPs alike, while awarding great prizes to fresh, artistic talent. I'd encourage all aspiring filmmakers and scriptwriters to get involved."

Paul Powell, writer and Film the House judge, said:

"The creative industries in the UK are booming right now, with bumper growth in Britain's film, TV, music and digital industries. According to the DCMS, the creative industries are worth £101.5 billion to the UK economy. We need to protect that contribution by supporting new talent, guaranteeing fair remuneration, recognising the importance of Intellectual Property and ring-fencing copyright. From writers and directors through to musicians and games developers, creators are at the heart of the British economy."

