Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market is Likely to Increase at a Steady Growth Rate by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies Working to Develop Therapies - Vanda, Kyowa Kirin, Sage, Athira, Aptinyx, CogState, AgeneBio

The dynamics of the Parkinson's disease psychosis market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Parkinson's disease psychosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Report

According to DelveInsight analysis, the Parkinson's disease psychosis market is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the expected launch of emerging therapies.

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total 7MM prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease psychosis in 2022 were ~460K out of which the highest prevalent cases were in the US.

Globally, leading Parkinson's disease psychosis companies such as Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Sage Therapeutics, Athira Pharma, Aptinyx, CogState Ltd., AgeneBio, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc., ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., BrainX Corporation, CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., and others are developing novel Parkinson's disease psychosis drugs that can be available in the Parkinson's disease psychosis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel Parkinson's disease psychosis drugs that can be available in the Parkinson's disease psychosis market in the coming years. Some key therapies for Parkinson's disease psychosis treatment include Iloperidone, Istradefylline, SAGE-718, ATH-1017, NYX-458, and others.

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Overview

Parkinson's disease psychosis (PDP) is a complex and often distressing complication that can affect individuals living with Parkinson's disease. This condition is characterized by a range of neuropsychiatric symptoms, including hallucinations, delusions, and paranoia. The exact causes of PDP are not fully understood, but they are believed to be multifactorial. Symptoms of PDP can vary from person to person but often include visual hallucinations, where individuals see things that are not there, and delusions, which are false beliefs that can be paranoid or grandiose in nature. These symptoms can be particularly distressing for both the affected individuals and their caregivers, leading to a decreased quality of life.

Diagnosing PDP can be challenging because these symptoms can overlap with other conditions or medication side effects. Healthcare providers typically rely on a thorough clinical evaluation, including a detailed medical history and neurological examination, to make a diagnosis. Imaging studies, such as MRI or CT scans, may be used to rule out other causes of psychosis. In some cases, a trial of adjusting Parkinson's medications is conducted to see if the psychosis improves, which can further support the diagnosis.

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The Parkinson's disease psychosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Parkinson's disease psychosis patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Parkinson's disease psychosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Prevalent Cases

Prevalent Cases of Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Based on Gender

Prevalence of Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Based on Symptoms

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Age-Specific Prevalent Cases

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Treatment Market

In the treatment of Parkinson's disease psychosis, a comprehensive and patient-centered approach is essential. Beyond medication adjustments and antipsychotic drugs, healthcare providers often delve into addressing potential underlying causes. This may involve investigating medical conditions, such as infections or metabolic imbalances, that can exacerbate psychotic symptoms and ensuring their proper management. Moreover, non-pharmacological strategies are gaining prominence in the treatment of Parkinson's disease psychosis. Psychosocial interventions like cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) can help patients and their caregivers better cope with the emotional challenges posed by psychosis. CBT can equip individuals with strategies to understand, manage, and reduce distress associated with hallucinations and delusions.

Support groups are another valuable resource. They provide a platform for patients and their families to share experiences and gain insights into dealing with Parkinson's disease psychosis, fostering a sense of community and emotional support. In addition, educating caregivers about the condition and its management is crucial. This not only helps in creating a more supportive environment but also ensures that potential side effects of medications are closely monitored, helping to strike the right balance between controlling psychosis and preserving motor function. Continual evaluation and adjustments to the treatment plan are vital, as the nature and severity of Parkinson's disease psychosis can fluctuate over time. By combining medical, psychological, and social interventions, healthcare providers aim to enhance the overall well-being and quality of life for individuals living with this challenging aspect of Parkinson's disease.

Key Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Therapies and Companies

Iloperidone: Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Istradefylline: Kyowa Kirin, Inc.

SAGE-718: Sage Therapeutics

ATH-1017: Athira Pharma

NYX-458: Aptinyx

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Dynamics

The Parkinson's disease psychosis market dynamics have witnessed significant shifts in recent years. As the understanding of PDP's debilitating effects on patients has grown, so too has the urgency to develop effective treatments. This has led to intensified research and development efforts, resulting in a robust pipeline of potential therapies. Additionally, the aging global population, a key demographic for PDP, has increased the prevalence of the condition, thereby expanding the potential Parkinson's disease psychosis market size.

Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry's involvement in PDP treatment development is intensifying, with numerous companies investing in novel therapeutic approaches. These include drugs targeting the neurochemical imbalances responsible for PDP symptoms, as well as non-pharmacological interventions like advanced neurostimulation techniques and behavioral therapies. This expanding range of treatment options is expected to diversify the market and provide more choices for patients and physicians alike.

Nonetheless, the path to bringing new treatments to the Parkinson's disease psychosis market remains fraught with challenges. Rigorous clinical trials and regulatory approvals are necessary but time-consuming processes. Additionally, the variability in PDP symptoms and patient responses to treatment present complexities that demand tailored approaches.

As the PDP market dynamics continue to evolve, stakeholders are not only navigating these challenges but also working towards a future where PDP management is more accessible, effective, and compassionate. The ultimate goal is to improve the quality of life for the millions of individuals affected by PDP, offering them and their families hope for a better tomorrow. This evolution in the PDP market underscores the importance of continued research, innovation, and collaboration within the medical and pharmaceutical communities to address this pressing medical need.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Companies Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Inc., Sage Therapeutics, Athira Pharma, Aptinyx, CogState Ltd., AgeneBio, 1ST Biotherapeutics, Inc., ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., BrainX Corporation, CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., and others Key Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Therapies Iloperidone, Istradefylline, SAGE-718, ATH-1017, NYX-458, and others

Scope of the Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Parkinson's Disease Psychosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Parkinson's Disease Psychosis current marketed and emerging therapies Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Parkinson's Disease Psychosis Market Access and Reimbursement

