PARK PLACE TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES RELIANT TECHNOLOGY

Purchase Strengthens Park Place's Position as Global Leader of Third-Party Maintenance Services

CLEVELAND, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPark Place Technologies, the leading global data center and networking optimization firm, has acquired Reliant Technology, a third-party maintenance, support and hardware provider based in Atlanta, Georgia. The acquisition will provide more products and services to Reliant Technology's large client base.

Reliant Technology, founded in 2007 by current CEO and sole owner Reid Smith-Vaniz, offers third-party maintenance and support for storage, network, and server devices. The business supports all major OEM brands and serves nearly 500 clients in North America, Africa, Europe and Asia.

This is Park Place's second acquisition of 2022 and 20th since 2016.

"We have taken Reliant Technology as far as we can and realize our customers need an evolved product set and greater resources as they grow," Smith-Vaniz said. "We've built an incredible culture and team at Reliant Technology that I know will align well with Park Place. I'm excited to learn that as Park Place has grown it has retained its commitment to human touch and personal investment in its clients. Park Place offers immense resources, a global team and a robust portfolio of managed services and products to create even more value for our customers and care for our clients."

Reliant Technology's hardware inventory will be added to Curvature, Park Place's new and pre-owned hardware division. Curvature has established its position in the global enterprise IT market as the leader in attainable, reliable and cost-effective hardware solutions. Even during these ongoing supply chain disruptions, Curvature has remained resilient.

"Reliant Technology has guided its clients to the best decisions for storage, server, and network maintenance, while providing customers significant savings in the process. That has long been our culture and business model. Bringing Reliant Technology into our family will allow us to continue its third-party maintenance success while offering a full managed services portfolio to Reliant Technology's customers," said Chris Adams, Park Place Technologies President and CEO.

Founded in 1991, Park Place Technologies is powered by the world's largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of hundreds of advanced engineers and its 24x7x365 Enterprise Operations Centers. Park Place leverages a global parts supply chain, automation, machine learning and a comprehensive portfolio of services and products to optimize networking and data center Uptime and performance.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a global data center and networking optimization firm. Powered by the world's largest on-the-ground engineering team, a robust group of advanced engineers and our fully staffed, 24x7x365 Enterprise Operations Center, we offer a robust portfolio of IT solutions to optimize networking and data center Uptime and performance. Our services include third-party data center hardware maintenance, professional services, infrastructure managed services, network performance monitoring and hardware sales. Through our unique and fully integrated DMSO (Discover, Monitor, Support, Optimize) approach, customers enjoy streamlined infrastructure monitoring and management, cost efficiencies, less chaos, and faster mean-time-to-resolution – ultimately providing the freedom to think bigger. Park Place's industry-leading and award-winning services include Park Place Hardware Maintenance™, Park Place Professional Services™, ParkView Managed Services™, Entuity Software™ and Curvature Hardware sales. For more information, visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com. Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

Park Place Technologies Media Contacts

Jennifer Deutsch | Chief Marketing Officer

Main 877-778-8707 | Direct 440-991-3105

Michael Miller | Sr. Manager of Global Communications

Main 877-778-8707 | Direct 440-683-9426

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512023/Park_Place_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Park Place Technologies