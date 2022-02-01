PARK NOW becomes EasyPark

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2021, EasyPark Group acquired PARK NOW Group from BMW Group and Daimler Mobility AG including the apps PARK NOW, ParkMobile, Park-line and RingGo. The acquisition increased EasyPark Group's footprint beyond mainland Europe to both the UK and the US, with a growing reach of over 3,200 cities globally. The integration is on-going and today, the first PARK NOW users are being migrated to the EasyPark app.

PARK NOW Group has been a part of EasyPark Group since June 1, 2021, and the integration of the two companies is being realized in several steps. Today, the first PARK NOW users in Austria are being migrated to the EasyPark app, followed by Swiss, German and French users in the upcoming months.

– As a result of the acquisition of PARK NOW Group last year, EasyPark continues to grow and further expand our pioneering role in the areas of digital parking and mobility. As a Group we are now available in more than 3,200 cities in over 25 countries. Today is a big day for us as we start to migrate millions of PARK NOW users throughout Europe to our award-winning EasyPark app. It is an important milestone on our journey to offer state of the art digital parking services to make cities more liveable, says Johan Birgersson, CEO of EasyPark Group.

PARK NOW users in more than 350 cities in Austria, Switzerland, France and Germany will sequentially be migrated to the EasyPark app before the PARK NOW app is closed down. With the two apps combined technologies, EasyPark will be able to offer an even broader global coverage and additional parking features to all customers. The usage of the EasyPark app expects to grow with several million transactions when all PARK NOW users have been welcomed to the EasyPark app.

All customers can find relevant information about the migration on the local PARK NOW and EasyPark websites.

