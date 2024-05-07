Paris Forum Highlights CSG's Role in Advancing Sino-French Energy Partnerships

PARIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Xinhuanet:

A forum focused on fostering people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and France was held in Paris on May 4. The event was co-organized by Xinhua News Agency, the Chinese Embassy in France, and Publicis Groupe. During the forum, Liu Qihong, Director of China Southern Power Grid (CSG), delivered a keynote speech highlighting his company's efforts in pioneering Chinese-style modernization in collaboration with the firm's French partners.

On 4 May, at the forum on the development of people-to-people and cultural exchanges between China and France, guests are seen examining the Report on the New Practices of Chinese-style Modernization by CSG. (Photo by Xin Bei) On 4 May, Chen Zexin, a CSG employee who had earlier completed his studies in France, attending the salon seminar on "Opportunity in China - Dialogue with France". (Photo by Jiao Xiangyang)

Mr. Liu underlined the importance of collaboration between CSG and French entities in the power sector, especially among the utilities themselves, research institutions, and other organizations in the industry chain. He noted that such partnerships in management and technological benchmarking would enhance CSG's expansion into the European market. He stressed that the collaborations would improve CSG's technology, operations, resource management, human resources, brand image, and corporate culture, ultimately boosting its international operational capabilities. He expressed a collective ambition to promote green, low-carbon, sustainable development and the creation of a global community with a shared future.

Over the years, CSG has upheld robust exchange and collaboration ties with the EDF Group, RTE (France's transmission system operator), and Enedis. To further broaden the scope of engagement with European power industry peers, CSG established the European Regional Development Department. At the forum, CSG unveiled the bilingual Chinese-French edition of its "Report on the New Practices of Chinese-style Modernization by CSG". The French version of the promotional film "Walk Before the Light" also made its debut at the venue.

During the forum, Eric Alauzet, Chairman of the France-China Friendship Group of the French National Assembly, highlighted the crucial role of culture as a bond between the distinct civilizations of France and China. He noted that since establishing diplomatic ties, the two nations have enjoyed deep cultural exchanges that have spurred cooperation and development across multiple sectors, including economic and trade partnerships and joint efforts in addressing climate change. France and China have achieved a series of notable accomplishments through these collaborative efforts.

In conjunction with the forum's relevant themes, Chen Zexin, representing CSG, participated in the "Opportunity in China - Dialogue with France" salon seminar held on the same day. As a former student in France who was present for the conclusion of the Paris Agreement, Chen highlighted the significance of deepening China-France cooperation in energy transformation to combat climate change. He recognized France's critical role in advancing global climate governance, and expressed confidence that through Sino-French collaboration, more effective strategies could be developed to promote the low-carbon transition of energy and address global climate issues.

Founded on December 29, 2002, CSG provides power supply services to approximately 1 million square kilometers, serving a population of 272 million in Southern China, with nearly 50% of its energy generation coming from non-fossil sources. The company has made significant advances in digital grid, high-voltage transmission, pumped storage, and virtual power plant technologies. For many years, CSG has been ranked among the world's top 500 companies, demonstrating global leadership and contributing to the achievement of carbon peaking and neutrality goals.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2406430/video.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2406431/image.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2406432/image_2.jpg