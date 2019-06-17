Parents Seeking Private Tutors for March 2020 and Beyond Advised to Act Now, says Tutors International

Leading private tuition company Tutors International highlights the ideal timeframe for families considering hiring a private tutor

OXFORD, England, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global private tuition firm Tutors International has today issued advice to parents considering hiring a full-time private tutor, recommending that they allow sufficient time for the recruitment and selection process if they wish to secure a tutor ideally matched to their requirements.

Adam Caller, founder and director of Tutors International, explained:

"Anyone contacting us now, June 2019, regarding a private tutor would ideally be looking for a March 2020 start date. This allows time for recruitment, extensive applicant vetting, the interview process, the opportunity for clients to meet shortlisted candidates – and crucially, time for the tutor to hand in the required full term's notice if they are currently working in a school. It's vital that parents plan ahead; if prospective clients contact us now, we can commence with the headhunting process and provide the very best candidates for the vacancy."

Whilst Tutors International will still endeavour to assist families working to a more urgent timeframe, Adam Caller's advice is to get in touch even if private tuition is just one option for consideration next year. He explained, "Many tutors are on holiday over the summer and not actively looking for new jobs, and secondly teachers need to give a full term's notice. In the UK, this means teachers handing in their notice now would not be able to start until January. In the US, some teachers will have the option of working a 'fourth term' over the summer in order to start in September, but regardless it is difficult for us to complete the recruitment process over the summer as it is more problematic securing the required references whilst schools are closed."

He added, "If someone approaches us in June for a September or January start date, we are generally limited to a pool of teachers who have already handed in their notice without a new position lined up – something that often concerns us – or educators who are willing to drop a new role for a better offer, which is also concerning. This is why even a January start date is a tall order for parents approaching us in June."

Adam Caller did highlight one exception which could see parents finding a suitable candidate within a shorter timeframe: "For all positions we put forward two or three exceptional shortlisted candidates, who have all been thoroughly vetted before meeting our clients. This means one or two exceptional educators are left over after the selection process, and they may well be perfect for another role we encounter. However, we pride ourselves in never compromising on candidate suitability, so we cannot make guarantees that these educators would be ideally matched to another vacancy."

Tutors International invites families to get in touch to discuss individual needs and assess all options for the coming academic year. To ensure peace of mind, the search for a tutor can commence with no commitment required.

Founded in 1999, Tutors International provides families with a bespoke tutoring service tailored to their specific needs and circumstances.

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a worldwide organisation providing experienced private tutors to work with children of all ages and nationalities. Tutors are available for full-time tutoring positions, for major support and tutoring outside school hours, or for home-schooling. Tutors International provides a bespoke service to find the right tutor that suits the child's needs and aspirations, and if a live-in tutor is required, it is essential that the assigned tutor is the right match for the family and fits in the environment. For further information on Tutors International visit tutors-international.com.



