Parents Frantically Hunt Family Fun Just TWO Weeks into the Summer Holidays

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents are always looking for ways to entertain their bored kids during the school holidays. But at what point in the holidays are kids getting restless, making parents hunt for family fun? The experts at Drayton Manor have analysed search data to find out when (specifically, the weeks) parents are most actively searching for days out or short getaways. The peak of these searches is between July and August, with 908 searches in the first week of August. But there are high periods of intensive search for family entertainment throughout the year – April into May had 689 searches, and October had 560. Drayton Manor has revealed why here.

July into August (Highest peak) – 908 Searches in 1 Week

Being the summer holidays, it's no surprise that July to August is the highest peak in the searches for family days out. Notably, the peak week with 908 searches is around the 1st of August – approximately two weeks into the summer break. Kids seem to be getting restless at this time of the holidays, itching to do something fun. Search terms like "kids' activities near me" and "things to do with kids near me" were the most popular search terms during this time. The Drayton Manor expert tells us, "Parents are searching for local activities as saves them on travel time, but they can still make memories (and exhaust some of that pent-up energy) by going for fun family days out." Drayton Manor's Draytona Beach Water Fest for water battles and pop-up beaches is a great example of summer fun to entertain bored kids.

April into May – 689 Searches in 1 Week

April into May, specifically the second week of April, is when parents are actively searching for fun. Being the second-highest peak on the list with a whopping 689 searches, it's clear that the Easter half term has a role to play in the hunt for entertainment. Events like Drayton Manor's Wild West Fest provide a day out to keep those little minds active.

An expert at Drayton Manor said, "With the cooler weather and fewer crowds, this is also a reason for high searches." Search terms like "family days out" and "family fun" are the most popular, suggesting that parents are willing to travel the extra mile to find entertainment for their kids during Easter break.

October – 560 Searches in 1 Week

Spooky Season piques the interest of parents and kids alike. With inquiries increasing to a huge 560 searches during the week commencing 24th October, it's clear that Halloween activities free kids from autumn boredom. Again, local searches for "family activities near me" are the most popular for October, showing that parents want spooky fun that's close to home. For the Midlands and beyond, Drayton Manor's Halloween Spooktacular is one that families flock to for local yet engaging thematic events.

Parents are hunting for the family fun that relieves kids of their school holiday boredom, and this includes travelling locally and venturing further out of their hometowns. With the various events that take place throughout the year – from Summer into Autumn – Drayton Manor is creating fun family days out for unforgettable memories.

