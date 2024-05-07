Parenteral Nutrition Bags Market to be Worth $1.25 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled 'Parenteral Nutrition Bags Market by Chamber Type (Single-Chamber Bags, Dual-Chamber Bags, Multi-Chambered Bags), Consumer (Adults, Children), End User (Healthcare Facilities, Pharmacies & Compounding Service Providers)—Global Forecast to 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®, parenteral nutrition bags market is projected to reach $1.25 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2031.

Parenteral nutrition bags are used to compound and store potential fluid prior to and during intravascular administration to a patient. By using standard spikes and tubing, the empty bags are filled by attaching them to containers, usually glass bottles that are sealed with a pierceable membrane and hold one or more solutions. Parenteral nutrition replaces lost energy and makes up for micronutrient deficiencies in patients.

The growth of the parenteral nutrition bags market is driven by the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, the rising global prevalence of malnutrition, the large number of premature births, and the increasing incidence of metabolic disorders. However, concerns over the infection risks associated with parenteral nutrition restrain the growth of this market. The lack of awareness regarding parenteral nutrition in developing countries is a major challenge impacting the growth of the parenteral nutrition bags market.

Some of the key companies operating in the global parenteral nutrition bags market are B. Braun SE (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), GVS S,p.A. (Italy), Grifols, S.A. (Spain), Technolflex (France), RENOLIT Healthcare (Germany), Valmed s.r.l (Italy), HEMEDIS GmbH (Germany), INFRA Srl (Italy), Beijing L&Z Medical Technology Development Co., Ltd.(China), Boen Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China), AdvaCare Pharma (U.S.), and Diffuplast S.r.l. (Italy).

Use of Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) for Manufacturing Parenteral Nutrition Bags is the Trend

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) is a material popularly known as rubber or foam rubber. It is an elastic material that is used to make bags through which parenteral nutrition is delivered to patients who are unable to ingest food or receive nourishment due to illnesses or infections. While other materials, such as Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), are also used to manufacture parenteral nutrition bags, EVA is currently the most widely used material.

EVA is used for various parenteral applications, such as the delivery of blood, compounded fluids, and biologics. In the case of compounded fluids, two fluids or ingredients are mixed to be provided to the patient, mainly in applications such as parenteral nutrition and chemotherapy. The use of PVC bags can cause plasticizers to leach into parenteral fluids. However, EVA does not require the use of plasticizers to achieve flexibility. EVA is a lightweight and flexible material that ensures physicochemical stability and has excellent compatibility. As a result, its application in parenteral delivery is on the rise. Hence, the rising demand for EVA parenteral nutrition bags among hospitals and clinics is driving the growth of this market.

The global parenteral nutrition bags market is segmented by Chamber Type (Single-chamber Parenteral Nutrition Bags, Dual-chamber Parenteral Nutrition Bags, and Multi-chambered Parenteral Nutrition Bags), Consumers (Adults and Children), End User (Healthcare Facilities and Pharmacies and Compounding Service Providers), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.

Based on chamber type, in 2024, the single-chamber parenteral nutrition bags segment is expected to account for the largest share of 59% of the parenteral nutrition bags market. Single-chamber parenteral nutrition bags are designed to compound and store a comprehensive blend of nutritional solutions, including electrolytes, amino acids, lipids, vitamins, carbohydrates, and trace elements within a single compartment for parenteral administration. These bags are prescribed by physicians or healthcare providers for patients who are not able to receive nutrition orally. This group of patients generally includes people undergoing long-term chronic treatments. The large share of the segment is attributed to factors such as the ease of use, handling, transportation, and disposal of these bags, the high rate of prescription, and the widespread availability of single-chamber bags.

Based on consumer, in 2024, the adults segment is expected to account for the large market share of the parenteral nutrition bags market. The large share of the segment is attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, rising number of surgeries, rising rate of hospitalization, and growth of the geriatric population. The rising abnormalities of the gastrointestinal tract in adults are driving the parenteral nutrition bags market for adults. According to the research conducted by Crohn's & Colitis UK (U.K.), one in every 123 people have Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis in the U.K. Similarly, according to the article published in July 2023 in Gastroenterology, an estimated 2.4 million Americans have been diagnosed with inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs). As parenteral nutrition therapy bypasses the gastrointestinal tract, it is used for providing nutrition to patients who have Crohn's disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), gastrointestinal bleeding, and others. Thus, the high dependency of adults on parenteral nutrition makes adults the largest consumer of parenteral nutrition bags.

Based on end user, in 2024, the healthcare facilities segment is expected to account for the larger share of 65% of the parenteral nutrition bags market. The healthcare facilities segment comprises compounding associated with pharmacies in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Parenteral nutrition compounding is automated using volumetric pump systems. With the rising accessibility to parenteral nutrition therapy, hospitals are now adopting automated preparation of parenteral nutrition. Automation in the compounding systems reduces the risk of contamination, increasing cost efficiency and reducing the errors in compounding. With the introduction of an automated compounding system, the time required for compounding the bags is reduced significantly. The use of automated compounding systems coupled with the increasing prescriptions for parenteral nutrition therapy is driving the adoption of parenteral nutrition bags.

Geographically, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 47% of the parenteral nutrition bags market. North America parenteral nutrition bags market is estimated to be worth USD 376 million in 2024. The largest share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for parenteral nutrition due to the rising number of premature births and the growing adoption of home healthcare settings. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, approximately 13.4 million babies were born preterm (before the completion of 37 weeks of gestation). Preterm babies often require nutrients that need to be provided parenterally since oral nutrition is not possible, therefore increasing the demand for parenteral nutrition and supporting the growth of the market.

Scope of the Report:

Parenteral Nutrition Bags Market Assessment–by Chamber Type

Single-chamber Parenteral Nutrition Bags

Dual-chamber Parenteral Nutrition Bags

Multi-chambered Parenteral Nutrition Bags

Parenteral Nutrition Bags Market Assessment–by Consumer

Adults

Children

Parenteral Nutrition Bags Market Assessment–by End User

Healthcare Facilities

Pharmacies and Compounding Service Providers

Parenteral Nutrition Bags Market–by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Latin America

Middle East & Africa

