Parental Control Software Market Is Likely To Grow 6,230.58 Million by 2029 | Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends, Demand and Regional Overview - Data Bridge Market Research

CHICAGO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latest released Global Parental Control Software Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation

The Parental Control Software report represents a comprehensive study of the global market which will enable our customers to anticipate future demands and strategies executions, Parental Control Software report provides emerging trends, market drivers, challenges and opportunities for ICT industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments. The Parental Control Software report also covers growth potential, market size, and demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details. The Parental Control Software report includes Mergers and Acquisitions Analysis, collaborations, Partnerships and New product launches.

The Parental Control Software report assessed the market on the basis of their performance. Market predictions along with the statistical nuances presented in the report render an insightful view of the global market. It studies present as well as future aspects of the Market primarily based on the factors on which the companies participate the market growth, key trends and segmentation analysis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the parental control software market is expected to reach USD 6,230.58 million by 2029.

Request A Sample PDF Brochure + All Related Graphs & Charts @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-parental-control-software-market

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities and Market Share:

Avast Software s.r.o.,

Google,

Mobile Fence,

Eturi Corp.,

Bark,

Canopy,

Microsoft,

SafeDNS, Inc.,

NortonLifeLock Inc.,

SentryPC,

REVE Antivirus,

FamilyTime,

Verizon,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Bitdefender,

SecureTeen,

RAM Antivirus,

CYBERWISE,

mSpy,

AT&T,

Clean Route,

REFOG among others

Recent Developments

In April 2021, Google recently unveiled tools on its free Family Link app, to check teenagers' mobile usage by allowing them to turn off their phones. The company has extended the compatibility of the Family Link app to Chromebooks. This development will help make vigilance stricter, help parents curb smartphone addiction, and limit screen time to some extent for teenagers

In August 2021, Norton LifeLock Inc. entered into a partnership with Avast. The main objective behind this partnership was to strengthen digital security and privacy. Moreover, it also aimed to improve cloud-based software solution portfolios such as parental control software. This partnership helped both the companies to grow its market in terms of revenue and attract more customers

Access Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-parental-control-software-market

Drivers

Growing penetration of personal device access for kids

A smart device is an electronic gadget that can share and interact with its user and other smart devices. In 2020, 61% of people in the global population will own a smart device. In recent times smartphones and tablets have gained immense popularity among consumers and have become an integral part of human lifestyle, including kids.

Modern digital wireless handsets have to perform and function as a real communications hub that brings a wide range of intelligent features to the cellular industry. These include features such as web browsing, social media, media/networking sites, news and entertainment content, gaming, and others.

Thereby with the growing adoption of smartphone among kids, the adoption of parental control Apps/software also will be increasing. This can be a driving factor expected to hoist the growth of the global parental control software market, as this software is essential to protect kids.

Increase in social media usage and exposure to internet content among children

Children use social media platforms for sharing media content and social networking. These social platforms include WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, YouTube, Viber, Snapchat, and Skype. These social media site requires personal data for creating an online profile. This can be harmful to the children due to increasing cases of cybercrime, social media addiction, and health issues like sleep disorder and anxiety.

Against challenges Faced by Industry, Parental Control Software Market Study discusses and shed light on:

- The resulting overview to understand why and how the Parental Control Software Market is expected to change.

- Where the Parental Control Software industry is heading and what are the top priorities. To elaborate it, DBMR turned to the key players to draw insights like financial analysis, the survey of Parental Control Software companies, and from interviews with upstream suppliers and downstream buyers and industry experts.

- How Parental Control Software Company in this diverse set of players can best navigate the emerging new industry landscape and develop strategy to gain market position.

Know More about this Study | Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-parental-control-software-market

Key Market Segmentation

By Device Type (Smart Phones, Computers, and Video Games, Tablets, Digital Television, and Others),

By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), Pricing (Free, Basic, Premium, and Others),

By Function (Time Management, Gaming, App Management, Web Access, Program-Specific Controls, Cyber Security, and Others),

By Operating System (Android, IOS, Windows, Linux, macOS, and others),

By End User (Educational Institutes, Residential, and Commercial)

Parental Control Software Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The parental control software market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by device type, pricing, function, deployment, operating system and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Parental control software market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, and Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa , Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the Parental control software market. The rising infrastructure, commercial, and industrial developments in emerging countries such as U.S., Canada and Mexico are credited with the market's dominance. U.S. dominates the North America region owing to increasing demand for intelligent parental control software for digital education.

Opportunity

Growing demand for advanced AI/ML-powered parental control apps/software

Parental control solutions are meant to provide access and control over the activities on digital devices or gadgets. The numerous features such as family link, screen time management, app management, and others are introduced by the parental control software or apps in past few years as well as the various platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and others are adopting and implementing the parental control solution to provide better and safer service. Smartphone gives access to various social media platform, as a result, it affects their sleeping pattern as well as academic performance, due to which there is a significant need for parental control solutions.

For instance,

According to EY's survey, the data accumulated from 570 companies survey, reported that the AI adoption is accelerating and is one of the standard practices in all companies to help in improving the business growth

According to McKinsey Global Institute survey, it estimated that the marketing and sales function will be impacted by USD 1.4 trillion to USD 2.6 trillion only because of the adoption of artificial intelligence

Moreover, the adoption of AI and ML is increasing year over in all industrial sectors automating the working and programming procedures. This is the major reason that adopting AI and ML technologies is expected to help grow the parental control software market.

This comprehensive report provides:

1. Improve strategic decision making

2. Research, presentation and business plan support

3. Show emerging market opportunities to focus on

4. Industry knowledge improvement

5. It provides the latest information on important market developments.

6. Develop an informed growth strategy.

7. Build technical insight

8. Description of trends to exploit

9. Strengthen competitor analysis

10. By providing a risk analysis, you can avoid pitfalls that other companies may create.

11. Ultimately, you can maximize your company's profitability.

Browse Summary and Complete Table of Content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-parental-control-software-market

Explore Related Reports:-

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the smart security market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.80% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is expected to reach the market value of USD 11,105.44 million by 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-smart-security-market

will exhibit a CAGR of 9.80% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is expected to reach the market value of by 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-smart-security-market Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the data recovery market will exhibit a CAGR of 10.56% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Therefore, the data recovery market value, which was USD 3,145.21 million in 2020, would stand tall by USD 7,763.04 million by 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-recovery-market

will exhibit a CAGR of 10.56% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Therefore, the data recovery market value, which was in 2020, would stand tall by by 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-data-recovery-market Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the mobile analytics market will exhibit a CAGR of 21.43% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is expected to reach the market value of USD 47,364.44 million by 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mobile-analytics-market

will exhibit a CAGR of 21.43% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is expected to reach the market value of by 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mobile-analytics-market Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the text-to-speech market was valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 17.01 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 30.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-text-to-speech-market

was valued at in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of by 2029, at a CAGR of 30.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-text-to-speech-market Data Bridge Market Research analyses the therapeutic robots market will exhibit a CAGR of 22.10% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach 283.3 million in 2029 - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-therapeutic-robots-market

will exhibit a CAGR of 22.10% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach 283.3 million in 2029 - https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-therapeutic-robots-market Global automotive cybersecurity market was valued at USD 1.75 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.90 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 20.73% during the forecast period of 2022-2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-automotive-cybersecurity-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +442080891725

Hong Kong: +85281927475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011053/Data_Bridge_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research