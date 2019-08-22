ParcelPal Announces Delivery Agreement with Aphria Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0) (OTC: PTNYF) is pleased to announce that it secured a distribution agreement with one of the largest Canadian Federally Licensed producers in Canada, Aphria Inc. ("Aphria") (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) for delivery of medical cannabis to patients.

This initiative between ParcelPal and Aphria will commence with Calgary as the catalyst city. Patients can purchase product from Aphria's online store and utilize the ParcelPal technology platform to receive their product safely and legally. All customers will be able to track their purchase in real time and have their product delivered directly to any location they specify within Calgary.

In collaboration with ParcelPal, and MADD Canada are confident that this program will not only enable consumers unfettered access to their medicinal cannabis in a safe and timely manner but will furthermore assist in eliminating impaired drivers from our roadways by removing their need to drive to or from cannabis stores for product.

ParcelPal expects that additional cities will be rapidly added to its distribution network across Canada. As time and regulations allow, ParcelPal's cannabis network will continue to grow, with the goal of capturing a major piece of Canada's $4.0B legal cannabis market.

President and CEO, Kelly Abbott states, "The legal cannabis space continues to serve as a sector filled with significant growth potential for ParcelPal. Management believes that we are launching our legal cannabis delivery platform at the ideal time as legislation across the country continues to expand the addressable cannabis marketplace and we are thrilled to be working with Aphria on this exciting new venture that will help to kick off the next evolution of our company. We expect to leverage numerous business opportunities in the upcoming year. We look forward to establishing ourselves as a market leader in the cannabis delivery space and capturing meaningful market share in 2019 and beyond."

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a technology-driven logistics company that connects consumers to the goods they love. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

CSE – Symbol: PKG

FSE – Symbol: PT0

OTC – Symbol: PTNYF

