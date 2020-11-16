Parcel Sortation Systems Market Worth $ 3.2 Billion, Globally, by 2026 at 9.6% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Browse in-depth TOC on "Parcel Sortation Systems Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market Overview

The expenditure of the companies is increasing due to the availability of highly skilled labor which has led to high per capita labor and demand. Thus, the companies are employing automated systems which will help in reducing the labor costs and demands and will also provide high accuracy in the process. The rising needs for automated systems in various industries are anticipated to drive the growth of the global parcel sortation systems market. The widespread adoption of IoT technology has provided a lucrative opportunity for the manufacturers in the parcel sortation systems market. The integration of IoT in parcel sortation systems offers better visibility of the location of the product. It connects various departments of sortation such as labeling, packaging, others very efficiently. Owing to all these factors the global parcel sortation systems market is flourishing.

However, some restraints are liming the growth of the global parcel sortation systems market. The cost associated with the high deployment and maintenance is expected to hamper the growth of the global parcel sortation systems market. Also, the real-time technical challenges and formulation of government regulations against automation are some of the challenges that are hindering the growth of the global parcel sortation systems market. Some of the major players such as Bastian Solutions, Fives, Intelligrated, BEUMER Group, Vanderlande, Muratec, Dematic, Siemens, Interroll, and Invata Intralogisitcs.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market on the basis of Type, Component, End-User Industry, And Geography.

Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Type

Linear Parcel Sortation Systems



Loop Parcel Sortation Systems

Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Component

Hardware



Software



Service

Parcel Sortation Systems Market by End-User Industry

Logistics



E-Commerce



Airports



Pharmaceuticals and Medical Supply



Food & Beverages

Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

E-commerce Automotive After Market by Platform (Third Party Retailers, Direct to Customer), by Parts (Replacement Parts, Accessories), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Tonneau Covers Consumption Market by Type (Hard Tonneau Covers and Soft Tonneau Covers), By Application (OEM and Aftermarket), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Automotive Millimeter- Wave Radar IC Market by Manufacturing Technology (GaAs, RF CMOS, SiGe-Bi CMOS), by Application (Parking Assist, Forward-Collision Warning, Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Automatic Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)), by Product Type (24 GHz, 77 GHz), Geography, Forecast, 2019-2026

Dashboard Camera Market by Technology (Basic, Advanced, Smart Car DVR), by Type (Single Channel, Dual Channel), by End Use (Automotive, Automotive Aftermarket, Fleet Management), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (203)-411-9686

APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1335015/Parcel_Sortation_system_Market.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research