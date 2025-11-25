Paratus Reports Q3 2025 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") today reported operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighted by $127 million in combined segment revenues and $78 million in adjusted EBITDA. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries and ownership in Joint Ventures (the "Group") ended the quarter with $144 million in cash and a net debt balance of $659 million.

Paratus is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share for Q3 2025, consistent with prior quarters.

"We delivered another strong quarter with better-than-expected financial results and consistent shareholder distributions," said Robert Jensen, CEO of Paratus. "The monetization of our Archer stake highlights our focus on simplifying our business, while recent collections in Mexico further reinforce our confidence in an improving operating environment in the country. We remain focused on strategic development of the business and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Q3 2025 highlights and post quarter-end developments

Maintained strong operational performance with fleet technical utilization of approximately 99%.

Combined segment revenues increased 20% quarter-over-quarter to $127 million, while EBITDA rose 38% to $78 million, driven by higher dayrates and increased operational days at Seagems, as well as $12 million of previously unrecognized revenue at Fontis. Excluding this, EBITDA was $66 million (Q2 2025: $57 million).

Monetized the Company's ~24% shareholding in Archer for $48 million consistent with its focus on portfolio optimization and simplification of the corporate structure.

Ended the quarter with $144 million in Group cash and $659 million in net debt.

Post Q3, declared a $0.22 per share quarterly dividend for Q3 2025, consistent with previous quarters.

In October–November, Fontis collected $96 million from its client in Mexico with payments made via a Mexican government investment fund; bringing 2025 receipts to $309 million to date.

Fontis

Fontis reported contract revenues of $54.8 million (Q2 2025: $43.8 million), reflecting the recognition of $12.1 million in previously unrecognized revenue from the Titania FE contract acknowledge by its client.

Reported operating expenses (Opex) totaled $19.5 million for the quarter, down from $25.6 million in Q2 2025, as the main portion of the Titania FE rig move costs had been incurred in the previous period. General and administrative expenses (G&A) amounted to $0.5 million (Q2 2025: $0.4 million). Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $34.8 million, compared to $17.8 million in Q2 2025, reflecting the $12.1 million in variable revenue and lower Opex.

During Q3 2025, Fontis achieved an average dayrate of $116 thousand per day, consistent with the previous quarter, and maintained strong technical utilization of 99.7% (Q2 2025: 99.2%). The company's contract backlog at quarter-end stood at approximately $56 million (Q2 2025: approximately $98 million).

The Company observes early signs of demand recovery in the global jack-up market, supported by increasing activity levels in key regions such as Saudi Arabia and Mexico. In Saudi Arabia, Saudi Aramco has begun recalling previously suspended rigs, indicating improving market conditions and an expected increase in global jack-up utilization. In Mexico, Fontis' client has started securing rig capacity for 2026 through contract renewals and extensions. Of the Company's fleet of five jack-up rigs, all are currently contracted into Q1 2026, except for Titania FE, which remains warm-stacked pending new engagement. While no assurances can be given, the Company is in discussions with its client regarding potential contracting of its rigs in Mexico. The Company remains confident in the long-term demand for its rigs and anticipates that increased drilling activity in Mexico will be required to support its client's production targets, as recently reaffirmed by the Mexican government. In line with earlier communication, the Company continues to assess strategic alternatives for its jack-up business.

In August 2025, the Mexican government publicly introduced a comprehensive financial support plan with the aim to make Fontis' client financially self-sufficient by 2027. Key elements of the plan include the settlement of overdue supplier payments, debt reduction initiatives, and a long-term increase in national oil production from approximately 1.6 to 1.8 million barrels per day. As part of this initiative, approximately $25 billion in new government guaranteed funding has reportedly been secured by the client in Mexico, including proceeds partially earmarked for capital expenditures and supplier debt settlements.

As of the end of Q3 2025, the notional value of accounts receivable was $293 million ($232 million as of Q2 2025). In October-November, Fontis received payment of approximately $96 million in total towards overdue invoices from its client in Mexico, with payments made via a Mexican government investment fund. Including these receipts, the Company has collected approximately $309 million, so far in 2025.

The Company continues to actively pursue the collection of its remaining outstanding receivables and remains committed to recovering the full amounts due, consistent with its past practice. While the Company recognizes that the timing of collections may continue to fluctuate, recent payments and ongoing government support initiatives provide greater confidence that the payment cycle is normalizing.

Seagems Joint Venture

Paratus' 50% share in the Seagems joint venture contributed $72.6 million in contract revenues during the current quarter, compared to $62.7 million in Q2 2025. The revenue increase was primarily driven by higher average dayrates and reduced off-hire days relative to the previous quarter, when three vessels were undergoing acceptance testing as part of the commencement of new Petrobras contracts. In August, the final vessel, Onix, commenced its new Petrobras contract.

Reported Opex for the quarter was $21.3 million (Q2 2025: $15.4 million), while G&A expenses totaled $3.2 million (Q2 2025: $3.7 million). The increase in Opex primarily reflected the absence of one-off favorable items recorded in the previous quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the period was $44.8 million, up from $40.6 million in Q2 2025, mainly as a result of stronger revenues.

The JV achieved an average dayrate of $272 thousand per day (Q2 2025: $255 thousand per day) and maintained strong technical utilization of 98.5% (Q2 2025: 97.9%). The Seagems JV's contract backlog at quarter-end was approximately $1.5 billion (Q2 2025: approximately $1.6 billion).

During the first nine months ("year-to-date" or "YTD") of 2025, the Seagems JV provided cash distribution of approximately $91 million to Paratus (YTD 2024: approximately $60 million).

In Q3 2025, Seagems also secured an aggregate $60 million in additional capital expenditures financing from local Brazilian banks with amortization scheduled over 3 years starting in 2026.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's and / or the Paratus Group's (including any member of the Paratus Group) plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business and the markets in which it operates. These statements are based on management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and / or the Paratus Group and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, management's reliance on third party professional advisors and operational partners and providers, the Company's ability (or inability) to control the operations and governance of certain joint ventures and investment vehicles, oil and energy services and solutions market conditions, subsea services market conditions, and offshore drilling market conditions, the cost and timing of capital projects, the performance of operating assets, delay in payment or disputes with customers, the ability to successfully employ operating assets, procure or have access to financing, ability to comply with loan covenants, liquidity and adequacy of cash flow from operations of its subsidiaries and investments, fluctuations in the international price of oil or alternative energy sources, international financial, commodity or currency market conditions, including, in each case, the impact of pandemics and related economic conditions, changes in governmental regulations, including in connection with pandemics, that affect the Paratus Group, increased competition in any of the industries in which the Paratus Group operates, the impact of global economic conditions and global health threats, including in connection with pandemics, our ability to maintain relationships with suppliers, customers, joint venture partners, professional advisors, operational partners and providers, employees and other third parties and our ability to maintain adequate financing to support our business plans, factors related to the offshore drilling, subsea services, and oil and energy services and solutions markets, the impact of global economic conditions, our liquidity and the adequacy of cash flows for our obligations, including the ability of the Company's subsidiaries and investment vehicles to pay dividends, political and other uncertainties, the concentration of our revenues in certain geographical jurisdictions, limitations on insurance coverage, our ability to attract and retain skilled personnel on commercially reasonable terms, the level of expected capital expenditures, our expected financing of such capital expenditures, and the timing and cost of completion of capital projects, fluctuations in interest rates or exchange rates and currency devaluations relating to foreign or U.S. monetary policy, tax matters, changes in tax laws, treaties and regulations, tax assessments and liabilities for tax issues, legal and regulatory matters, customs and environmental matters, the potential impacts on our business resulting from climate-change or greenhouse gas legislation or regulations, the impact on our business from climate-change related physical changes or changes in weather patterns, and the occurrence of cybersecurity incidents, attacks or other breaches to our information technology systems, including our rig operating systems. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.

Neither the Company nor any member of the Paratus Group undertakes any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of these factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factors on our businesses or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

