Paratus: Key Information Relating to Q2 2025 Cash Distribution

Paratus Energy Services Ltd

26 Aug, 2025, 05:53 GMT

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the Q2 2025 results announcement by Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") today that the Board of Directors has approved a cash distribution to shareholders as specified below.

  • Dividend amount: USD 0.22 (approximately NOK 2.23) per share
  • Declared currency: USD
  • Last day including right: September 1, 2025
  • Ex-date: September 2, 2025
  • Record date: September 3, 2025
  • Payment date: September 16, 2025
  • Date of approval: August 25, 2025

Payment of cash distribution to shareholders holding shares outside the Euronext Securities Oslo/VPS will be handled manually.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:
Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO
Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com
+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.

