Paratus Initiates Share Buyback

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) ("Paratus" or the "Company") announces the launch of its previously announced share buyback program, under which the Company intends to repurchase shares for an amount of approximately $20 million by way of a reverse bookbuilding ("the Buyback"). The Buyback is expected to commence on 28th February 2025 and to end no later than 4th March 2025, marking the first step in deploying the previously announced share repurchase authorisation of up to $100 million.

Background for Buyback

The Company announced on 5th February 2025 that its wholly owned subsidiary, Fontis Holdings Ltd. ("Fontis"), had received payments of $209 million in overdue invoices from its customer in Mexico, materially strengthening the cash position of the Company. Current cash stands at $277 million1, which equals approximately 42% of the Company's current market capitalization2. In addition, as per end of January 2025, Fontis maintains a receivable balance with the customer, of approximately $155 million1. Combined with the current cash position, this corresponds to approximately two-thirds of the Company's market capitalization. The Company remains focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet to support its operational priorities, while at the same time having a policy to provide shareholders with stable, long-term and sustainable distributions, subject to allowance under its debt agreements.

Buyback process

The Buyback is expected to commence on the day of the Q4 2024 earnings release, scheduled for 28th February 2025, and close no later than 4th March 2025. Paratus has engaged ABG Sundal Collier ASA to assist in connection with the Buyback. Shareholders who wish to participate will be invited to tender shares at a price level defined by the respective selling shareholder by contacting ABG Sundal Collier ASA. Further details and important information will be available in a separate announcement to be released upon commencement of the Buyback.

Any additional future share repurchases, within the previously announced mandate to acquire shares for an amount of up to $100 million, will be announced separately, and any buyback may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

The two largest shareholders of Paratus, Hemen Investments Ltd. and Lodbrok Capital LLP on behalf of funds and accounts managed or advised by it, have informed the Company that they do not intend to participate in the Buyback.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Jensen, CEO

robert.Jensen@paratus-energy.com

+47 958 26 729

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO

baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com

+47 406 39 083

Notes: (1) Based on management reporting; cash includes 50% of Seagems cash and restricted cash; Preliminary balance sheet figures are unaudited estimates and subject to change. (2) As of 19 February 2025.

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (Oslo: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems (formerly Seabras). Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Os

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/paratus-energy-services-ltd/r/paratus-initiates-share-buyback,c4108561