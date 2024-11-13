Paratus Announces Successful Uplisting to Euronext Oslo Børs, Appoints Mark Mey to Board of Directors

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its successful uplisting to the Euronext Oslo Børs ("Oslo Børs") and the appointment of Mark Mey as the newest member of the Company's board of directors ("Board").

Successful Uplisting to Oslo Børs

Effective November 13, 2024, the Company's shares has been transferred from Euronext Growth Oslo and admitted to trading on Oslo Børs under the same ticker as on the Euronext Growth Oslo, "PLSV". The uplisting marks a significant accomplishment towards the goals that the Company communicated earlier this year and comes less than six months after Paratus listed on the Euronext Growth Oslo in June 2024.

"This achievement not only enhances our market visibility, trading liquidity, and investor reach, but also reinforces our commitment to best-in-class standards of transparency and governance," said Robert Jensen, CEO of Paratus.

Appointment of Mark Mey to the Paratus Board

Additionally, the Company announces the appointment of Mark Mey to its Board, effective November 13, 2024. Mr. Mey's career spans over 30 years in the offshore energy services sector, most recently serving as EVP and Chief Financial Officer of Transocean Ltd. Prior to his role at Transocean, Mr. Mey held various management roles at Noble Corporation, Scorpion Offshore Ltd, and Atwood Oceanics, Inc.

"We are pleased to welcome Mark Mey on the Paratus board," said Mei Mei Chow, Chairperson of the Board. "Mark brings a wealth of experience that complements our board's existing strengths. His appointment underscores our commitment to maintaining strong governance and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

"Mark's appointment comes at an exciting time for Paratus as we continue to execute our strategic priorities as a newly listed public company," said Robert Jensen, CEO of Paratus. "We are confident that his extensive financial and operational expertise will bring our Board valuable insights as we further strengthen our position as a leading energy services company."

Advisors

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA acted as Listing Advisor to the Company in connection with the Listing.

Ducera Partners LLC acted as financial advisor to the Company.

Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS acted as legal counsel to the Company, while Advokatfirmaet Wiersholm AS and BDO AS acted as legal counsel and financial counsel, respectively, to the Listing Advisor.

About Paratus:

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems (formerly Seabras). Fontis is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

