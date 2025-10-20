Paratus Announces Receipt of Payment in Mexico

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company"), today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Fontis Holdings Ltd. (together with its subsidiaries, "Fontis Energy") has received payment of approximately USD 58 million1 towards overdue invoices from its client in Mexico. This significant collection marks the start of payments from the fund established by the Mexican government to support investment projects and ensure timely payments to suppliers by Fontis Energy's client. Including this receipt, the Company has collected approximately USD 271 million in total so far in 2025.

The Company continues to actively pursue collection of its remaining outstanding receivables and remains committed to recovering the full amounts due, consistent with its past practice. While the Company acknowledges the potential for fluctuations in collection timing going forward, it is encouraged by this initial payment.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Jensen, CEO

Robert.Jensen@paratus-energy.com

+47 958 26 729

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO

Baton.Haxhimehmedi@paratus-energy.com

+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high-specification jack-up rigs in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels in Brazil.

Note: (1) Amount includes Mexican standard VAT rate of 16%.

