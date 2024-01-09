Paragon DCX brings new brand, advertising, shopper marketing, and experiential offerings to clients with acquisition of Twelve

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon DCX, a leading full-service digital transformation and marketing agency and consultancy, has announced the acquisition of Twelve, a creative brand activation agency, to bring brand, advertising, shopper marketing, experiential, and an enhanced retail and leisure offering to clients.

Twelve will introduce new capabilities and expertise to Paragon DCX and its clients across omni-channel connected shopper strategy and delivery across physical, ecommerce, social, and direct to consumer. The agency's long history of working with clients in the retail, FMCG, and leisure sectors will allow Paragon DCX to deepen its relationship with brands in these markets, broadening its client portfolio and offering newly enhanced solutions and consultancy to more companies.

Paragon DCX is the full-service digital transformation and marketing agency and consulting arm of Paragon, part of Grenadier Holdings, a privately-held investment company with operating companies in over 30 countries with a global sales reach, €1.5 billion turnover, and more than 10,000 employees. Paragon DCX works with clients including Levi's, Gap, Goldman Sachs, JD Williams, FirstGroup, Unison, Close Brothers, the Department for Health and Social Care, Direct Line Group, and more.

Twelve's brand identity – characterised by their motto 'Let's Turn It Up', because when we go further, our brands go further – will be retained within the DCX brand umbrella. The Twelve leadership team, headed by managing director Melissa Vodegel Matzen, will also remain unchanged.

"Paragon DCX is a perfect match for Twelve," said Vodegel Matzen. "We'll be able to share knowledge and expertise while remaining true to our shared ideals of being a family of friendly and passionate marketers who place as much importance on well-being and success as we do driving results for our clients."

"I'm excited to welcome everyone at Twelve to the DCX family – it's a fantastic way to kick off 2024 for both teams, as well as our clients", commented James Goldhill, CEO at Paragon DCX. "Twelve is a well-respected name in the industry, known for their outstanding creativity and ideas. Together, we'll be able to offer more and better services to all our clients and continue on our path to creating an agency that is a trusted alternative to the major networks."

Twelve is the second acquisition in the space of 24 months for Paragon DCX, having acquired Reason, an experience design, software engineering, and digital transformation agency in February 2022.

About Paragon DCX

We combine the power of data with compelling creative and digital technology to help brands connect better with their customers to deliver better outcomes. We help brands do business, better. Learn more at paragon-dcx.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314434/DCX_Twelve_Acquisition.jpg