PaperCut Software makes market-leading BYOD printing free for everyone

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, PaperCut makes its established mobile and BYOD printing feature, PaperCut Mobility Print ™, a free standalone product.

Mobility Print lets businesses and schools implement easy printing from Chromebooks, Android, iOS, macOS and Windows devices in any combination – no fees, subscriptions, or extra software needed.

Previously only available as part of PaperCut NG and MF (PaperCut's print management solutions), Mobility Print now empowers more people to join a worldwide user base of over 10 million enjoying easy-to-use, any-device printing.

"We hate seeing people waste time on something so essential as setting up printers," says Product Manager Willem Groenewald. "Mobility Print is our gift to give time back to millions without having to jump into the deep end of print management, or pay extra."

Mobility Print focuses on being powerfully simple and usable, with key benefits including:

automatic printer and driver installation to enable printing from Chromebooks, Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows devices

printing via the device's native interface in any application

easy self-setup to let users find shared network printers without relying on IT

continuous updates pushed on release to reduce ongoing maintenance.

"We work closely with Google to optimize printing on Chromebooks. They're a top seller in education, with many enterprise businesses adopting them as well, so we wanted the experience to be second to none," Willem says.

A Mobility Print update in early 2020 will also let users print over the internet and/or from untrusted guest networks by sending print jobs via PaperCut's cloud service – completely compressed, encrypted and free.

About PaperCut Software

Around the world, people continue to wrestle with printing costs and complexity – and PaperCut is solving both one workplace at a time. Since 1998, PaperCut has helped over 100 million users in 192 countries save over a billion pages of paper. Today, businesses of all shapes and sizes enjoy unbeatable control, security, and savings in their printing. Learn more at www.papercut.com .

