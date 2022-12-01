Paper Packaging Materials Market to Reach Value of US$ 553.1 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Increase in demand for corrugated cases is fueling the Paper Packaging Materials Market growth

Rise in adoption of eco-friendly sustainable packaging materials in several end-use industries is boosting the global industry

Technological advancements in the packaging industry of Asia Pacific are expected to drive the regional market

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Paper Packaging Materials Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, according to Transparency Market Research.

As per TMR analysis, the market outlook appears positive due to the rise in demand for beverages in developed and developing countries. Moreover, increase in consumption of fast food, frozen food, and fresh food across the globe is projected to boost the market.

Of late, awareness about environmental issues has increased among consumers. Hence, this population pool is inclined toward products with eco-friendly packaging. This is creating significant business avenues in the market for paper packaging materials.

The popularity of paper packaging materials has been increasing owing to their advantages such as versatility and sustainability. However, several issues are associated with such type of materials, including poor barrier properties and sluggish rate of anaerobic biodegradation in the environment without oxygen (including landfills). This is hampering the adoption of these materials. Therefore, market players are focusing on expanding their production capabilities in water-soluble board stock, which passes the ASTM D6868-11 testing technique and is considered compostable in 40 days. Companies are also investing in R&D activities to develop materials that pass the international OECD 301B testing technique in order to introduce products that can biodegrade completely and rapidly in the marine environment.

The paper packaging materials are used in the ecommerce industry. With improving spending power of people and increasing penetration of the Internet across developing and developed nations, the ecommerce industry is expanding at significant pace. This factor, in turn, is driving the sales prospects in the global market.

Key Findings

Corrugated cases are being increasingly used in varied applications owing to several advantages including recyclability, reusability, light-weight nature, and durability. According to the Paper Packaging Materials Market report by TMR, the corrugated cases product segment held key market share in 2020. The study forecasts the segment to expand at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of the segment can be ascribed to the rise in usage of corrugated cases in inter-trade and retail packaging activities.

The usage of cartons and folding boxes is rising in the paper packaging materials industry. This is projected to increase the market size during the forecast period. Moreover, demand for cartons and folding boxes is expected to rise in the next few years. This can be ascribed to the growth in popularity of decorative and bulk packaging.

Growth Drivers

Rise in concern about the usage and disposal of plastics is leading to an increase in uptake of eco-friendly options such as paper packaging materials

Increase in usage of environmentally sustainable packaging materials for varied end-use applications is expected to fuel market growth

Regional Analysis

The TMR study notes that Asia Pacific accounted for prominent share of the global market in 2020. The market in the region is estimated to gain sizable business opportunities during the forecast period due to rapid advancements in the packaging industry.

accounted for prominent share of the global market in 2020. The market in the region is estimated to gain sizable business opportunities during the forecast period due to rapid advancements in the packaging industry. Players are expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities in Latin America and Middle East & Africa in the near future owing to rapid development in the packaging sector in these regions.

Paper Packaging Materials Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Georgia-Pacific Corporation

International Paper Company

Holmen AB

OJI Holding Corporation

The Mayr-Melnhof Group

DS Smith PLC

Hood Packaging Corporation

Stora Enso Oyj

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Paper Packaging Materials Market Segmentation

Product

Liquid Packaging Cartons

Corrugated Cases

Cartons & Folding Boxes

Others (Sacks, Bags, etc.)

Application

Beverages

Fast Food

Fresh Food

Dairy & Bakery

Frozen Food

Others (Pet Food, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, etc.)

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

